The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Syria opposition uneasy after Turkish, Syrian defense ministers' Moscow meeting

The way was paved last year through meetings between the security chiefs of the countries, whose rapprochement had seemed unthinkable.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 12:45
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's comments on reconciliation of the opposition with the Syrian government, in the rebel-held city of Azaz, Syria August 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's comments on reconciliation of the opposition with the Syrian government, in the rebel-held city of Azaz, Syria August 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

Syria's political and armed opposition are urging their decade-long backer Turkey to reaffirm its support for their cause, after the highest-level talks in public between Ankara and the Damascus government since the Syrian war began in 2011.

Turkey has provided steadfast support and a home base for political opponents of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad while training and fighting alongside armed rebels against Syrian government troops.

But the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow on December 28, with migration and Kurdish militants based on Syria's border with Turkey on the agenda, according to a Turkish official.

Unease among Syria's opposition

That has prompted unease within Syria's armed and political opposition.

The head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a hardline insurgent group, said in a recorded video address published on Monday that talks between Syria, Russia and Turkey were a "dangerous deviation."

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar holds a news conference in Ankara, Turkey December 24, 2022. (credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar holds a news conference in Ankara, Turkey December 24, 2022. (credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Ahrar al-Sham, another Islamist faction, said that while it "understood the situation of our Turkish ally," it "cannot even think of reconciling" with the Syrian government.

The Syrian National Coalition, an opposition umbrella organization, met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday.

He had assured it of Turkey's continued support "to Syrian opposition institutions and Syrians in the opposition-held areas," said Abdurrahman Mustafa, the head of the Turkey-backed opposition's "interim government."

A senior Turkish official told Reuters that it had seen the "reactions" of rebel factions to the meeting but that "Turkey determines its own policy."

"It is unrealistic to expect an immediate result from the first meeting of ministers," the official said.

Turkish-Syrian rapprochement seemed unthinkable earlier in the conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, drawn in numerous foreign powers and splintered Syria into various zones of influence.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called Assad a terrorist and said there could be no peace in Syria with him in office, while Assad has called Erdogan a thief for "stealing" Syrian land.

But meetings between the two countries' security chiefs last year paved the way for the defense minister summit.



Tags Bashar Assad Syria Erdogan syrian army moscow Syrian Civil War Syrian rebels
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by