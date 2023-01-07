The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Negev Forum nations to hold 3-day UAE parley to prep for March summit

The Negev Forum, which is designed to deepen cooperation between Israel and its Arab allies in the region, was first held in March of last year.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 7, 2023 21:37
Representatives of the UAE, US, Israel, Bahrain Morocco and Egypt at the Steering Committee of the Negev Forum, June 27, 2022. (photo credit: BAHRAIN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)
Representatives of the UAE, US, Israel, Bahrain Morocco and Egypt at the Steering Committee of the Negev Forum, June 27, 2022.
(photo credit: BAHRAIN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

A large delegation of officials from Israeli and Arab countries is scheduled to meet Sunday in Abu Dhabi for a three-day event to prepare for a Negev Forum summit in Morocco possibly as early as March. 

That forum has included Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt. Officials from all those countries are expected to convene from Sunday to Tuesday of this week.

The Israeli delegation will be led by Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, who will be joined by officials from the ministries of agriculture, health tourism, energy, education, intelligence and defense.

The Negev Forum, which is designed to deepen cooperation between Israel and its Arab allies in the region, was first held in March of last year in Sde Boker in the Israeli Negev with Foreign Ministers from all the participating countries. This included US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A steering committee meeting was held with participating countries in Bahrain in June and a Zoom meeting was held in October.

The three-day UAE meeting will include gatherings of the six working groups, on the topics of clean energy, education and coexistence, food and water security, health, regional security and tourism.

The UAE meeting takes place less than two weeks after the formation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, which has already created tension with those allies.

Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque

At issue, in particular, has been National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's 13-minute visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. 

The visit was globally condemned as a violation of the status quo on a site that is holy in both Judaism and Islam. Israel has insisted that it did not violate the status quo at a site in which members of all faiths can visit but only Muslims can pray.

Netanyahu's expected visit to the UAE has been delayed. Channel 12 stated that the delay was due to Temple Mount tensions, while a Netanyahu spokesman said it was due to technical reasons.

Friday's United Nations Security Council meeting to protest Ben-Gvir's visit was held at the request of the UAE and China, both of whom are members of that 15-member body.

NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, on Tuesday. (credit: National Security Ministry) NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, on Tuesday. (credit: National Security Ministry)

Despite the UAE's anger over the Temple Mount visit, the Emirati Ambassador in Israel Mohamed Al Khaja hosted a dinner on Thursday in honor of newly installed Likud Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, which was also attended by the Ambassadors of the United States, Great Britain, India, France and Morocco.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington on Thursday that the Biden administration was committed to the Negev Forum. 

"Since the conclusion of the Negev Forum last year, the inaugural convening of the Negev Forum, it has always been our intention to bring together the Negev participants at the ministerial level for another summit," he said.

"Since the conclusion of the Negev Forum last year, the inaugural convening of the Negev Forum, it has always been our intention to bring together the Negev participants at the ministerial level."

US State Department spokesman Ned Price

"Normalization between Israel and its neighbors is something that we unambiguously support. We believe it brings opportunity to the people of Israel, to the people of the region, and we seek to help Israel and its neighbors build those bridges of opportunity," Price said. 



