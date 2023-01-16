The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

In first, Gaza woman runs in Chamber of Commerce election

In the past, Awwad held a number of senior jobs in the Gaza Strip.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 14:29
THE PALESTINIAN flag flies at a Palestinian Authority diplomatic post. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE PALESTINIAN flag flies at a Palestinian Authority diplomatic post.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Eman Awwad has become the first woman to run in the election for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The successful businesswoman, who has worked in the insurance and tourism sectors over the past two decades, announced her candidacy for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry last month.

The election is scheduled to take place on January 21.

Awwad has thus far not faced any challenges or objections from Hamas or other Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip.

In the past, Awwad held a number of senior jobs in the Gaza Strip, including Marketing Manager at Trust International Insurance Group, Regional Manager at Global United Insurance Company, President of the Board of Directors at Pick and Call for General Trading.

A member of security forces lower a Palestinian flag to fly at half-mast on November 10, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)A member of security forces lower a Palestinian flag to fly at half-mast on November 10, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

In 2020, she was elected as Deputy President of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Council for Restaurants, Hotels and Touristic Services in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the council announced its full support for Awwad.

The council expressed “pride and appreciation for her successful achievements,” especially in the tourism sector in the Gaza Strip. The council called on the various economic sectors to vote for Awwad as a way of supporting and empowering Palestinian women.

How is Awwad running her campaign?

Awwad is running under the banner “Together Towards a Strong Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Her election program says she will work to achieve “clear economic legislation and regulations” and find solutions to the high fees collected from merchants at the border crossings the price manipulation of several goods.

Awwad also promised to work towards facilitating trade exchange and movement through the border crossings establishing a fund for merchants who face financial hardship.

In 2021, Hamas announced the appointment Jamileh al-Shanti as a member of the Islamist group’s political bureau for the first time since its founding 35 years ago.

Shanti is a former minister of women’s affairs from Jabalya Refugee Camp and worked as a lecturer at the Faculty of Education at the Islamic University. She was elected as a Hamas representative in the 2006 election for the Palestinian parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council.



Tags Palestinians women Politics gaza strip
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by