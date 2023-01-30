The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

Several embassies in Ankara issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 09:23

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 10:02
The Turkish flag flies at the Embassy of Turkey in Washington, US, August 6, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
The Turkish flag flies at the Embassy of Turkey in Washington, US, August 6, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

The US embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the US embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city's Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighborhoods.

Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

Embassies in Ankara issuing alerts

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey (credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey (credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe.



