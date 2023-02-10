The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Syrian baby born on day of earthquake brought mother 'back to life'

After going into labour during an earthquake, the new mother had to deal with aftershocks in a makeshift maternity ward.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 18:50
SOME OF the devasation of this week’s deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)
SOME OF the devasation of this week’s deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
(photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)

When the earthquake struck, Fatmah Ahmad's family fled their building in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo only for her to go into labor - giving birth to her third child in hospital a few hours later.

Baby Najm al-Din

The journey to hospital had been difficult, with "many deaths and damage around us," she said, before rescue workers guided them to safety.

"May God protect him, give him a good life and not deprive me of him," she said of her new son, named Najm al-Din Mahmoud.

"He brought me back to life. I was afraid of losing him," she added.

Even after he was born, mother and baby faced danger. A big aftershock struck later that day as they lay in an upstairs maternity ward.

Rescuers carry 30-year-old survivor Omer Faruk Telbisoglu on a stretcher after he was rescued, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV) Rescuers carry 30-year-old survivor Omer Faruk Telbisoglu on a stretcher after he was rescued, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV)

Unable to move, they were left alone as the doctors fled for safety. Her parents and her other two children, aged one and three, had been on a lower floor of the hospital, she said. Her husband, a soldier, is stationed outside Aleppo and was not there.

"I wrapped him up and started praying for God to protect us until the earthquake ends and we can go down safely," she said.

Evacuated from their home and now released from hospital, the family are living temporarily in a tent, part of a shelter area near the airport set aside by the city for people displaced by the earthquake.

Their building did not collapse but they cannot return until it has been cleared as safe to live in.

Meanwhile Najm lies swaddled in blankets, his tiny eyes closed, as the family prepares bedding on the tent floor. Recounting the adventure of his birth, and feeding her small other children, his mother beams with happiness.



Tags Turkey earthquake Baby Miracles
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 20,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by