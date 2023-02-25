Israel and Palestinian officials are expected to hold a “security and political meeting” in Jordan on Sunday as part of efforts to end unilateral measures and reach a period of calm, the Jordanian newspaper Al-Ghad reported on Saturday.

It noted that the meeting would be the first of its kind between the two sides in several years.

The Palestinian Authority has faced criticism from some Palestinians for agreeing to attend the meeting.

Palestinian sources said PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh, General Intelligence Service head Majed Faraj and Majdi al-Khaldi, a senior adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, would represent the Palestinians at the meeting.

Representatives of the US, Egypt and Jordan are scheduled to attend the meeting, the newspaper quoted an “informed source” in Amman as saying.

Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh speaks to The Media Line in his office in Ramallah. (credit: THE MEDIA LINE)

Aims for the meeting

The purpose of the meeting is to pave the way for confidence-building measures and the resumption of a political process between Israel and the Palestinians, the source said.

According to the unnamed source, the meeting comes in the context of efforts made by Jordan, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority and other parties, “to halt unilateral actions and the security deterioration that could lead to more violence.” At the meeting, the Israelis and Palestinians are also expected to discuss “security and economic measures that would ease the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the source added.

The source said that ending all unilateral actions, which is the main way to stop the escalation, would be at the top of the agenda of the meeting.

Al-Ghad quoted a diplomatic source as saying the meeting is significant “because it comes at an extremely sensitive time and could result in Israeli-Palestinian understandings to de-escalate the situation.”

The US media outlet Axios reported that the meeting is meant to formalize the understandings recently reached between Israel and the Palestinians that led to the postponement of a United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank. The resolution was initiated by the PA and the United Arab Emirates.

The report said the Biden administration pushed for the summit as part of its efforts o de-escalate the situation in the West Bank ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, which starts on March 22.

Axois revealed that Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Hussein al-Sheikh had worked on the meeting in Jordan as part of secret talks they have been holding.

A number of Palestinian factions, meanwhile, called on the PA to boycott the meeting in Jordan, dubbing it a “stab to the Palestinians and their sacrifices and a betrayal of the blood of the martyrs.”

The factions said in a statement that the meeting would only bring “shame” to the Palestinians and Arabs who are attending it. They warned that complying with American and Israeli “dictates would provide a cover for the continuation if Israeli crimes.”

The PLO’s Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) warned against the “dangerous repercussions” of the meeting, saying it aims to put pressure on the PA to stop the “popular resistance” against Israel. The DFLP warned that such a move would cause “serious internal strife” among the Palestinians.

The DFLP pointed out that the meeting did not receive the blessing of the PLO Executive Committee, but was rather taken unilaterally by the political leadership of the PA.

Saleh Ra’fat, member of the PLO Executive Committee and secretary-general of the Palestinian Democratic Union, said that it was impossible to reach understandings with the right-wing government in Israel “because it has violated all its commitments to the US administration to stop settlement activities and incursions into Palestinian cities and refugee camps.” Ra’fat urged the PA leadership not to participate in the meeting and to continue its push at the UN and other parties to impose sanctions on Israel and compel it to abide by international resolutions.

Mohammed al-Hindi, a senior official with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, the second largest terror group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, claimed that the meeting in Jordan was tantamount to “surrender to the unjust American understandings.” He also claimed the meeting aims to exert pressure on the PA to resume security coordination with Israel.