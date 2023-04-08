The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iraq calls on Turkey to apologize for attack on Sulaymaniyah airport

A US official confirmed there was a strike on a convoy in the area and US military personnel were in it, but there were no casualties.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 8, 2023 16:35
Iraqi and Turkish soldiers wave flags at the Habur Border Gate between Turkey and Iraq (photo credit: IHA/ VIA REUTERS)
Iraqi and Turkish soldiers wave flags at the Habur Border Gate between Turkey and Iraq
(photo credit: IHA/ VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: IHA/ VIA REUTERS)

The Iraqi government called on Turkey on Saturday to apologize for what it said was an attack on Sulaymaniyah airport in northern Iraq, saying Ankara must cease hostilities on Iraqi soil.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkey had no legal justification to continue what it said "intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil."

"In this regard we call on the Turkish government to take responsibility and present an official apology," it said.

Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media affairs for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), said a drone attack hit the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah airport on Friday but it caused no damage nor delays or suspension of flights.

A Turkish defense ministry official told Reuters no Turkish Armed Forces operation took place in that region on Friday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar speaks during a meeting with military personnel at a command center in Ankara last month, as Turkey said its warplanes hit Kurdish targets in northern Iraq. (credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar speaks during a meeting with military personnel at a command center in Ankara last month, as Turkey said its warplanes hit Kurdish targets in northern Iraq. (credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Opinions on Kurdish presence 

An informed source close to the leadership of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the party that controls the Sulaimaniya area, and two Kurdish security officials said Mazloum Abdi, chief of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and three US military personnel were near the airport at the time of the alleged attack.

The three sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said no one was injured or killed in the incident.

A US official confirmed there was a strike on a convoy in the area and US military personnel were in it, but there were no casualties.

Abdi condemned the attack on Saturday but did not mention that he was targeted. SDF denied on Friday that Abdi was targeted in the attack.

While Turkey views the Kurdish-led forces in Syria as terrorists and a national security threat, the United States views the SDF as an ally that has helped drive Islamic State from vast areas of Syria.

Turkey has conducted several military operations including air strikes over the decades in northern Iraq and northern Syria against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Islamic State and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Claims of an attack came days after Turkey closed its airspace to aircraft traveling to and from Sulaymaniyah due to what it said was intensified activity there by PKK militants.

The outlawed PKK, which has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.



Tags Iraq Turkey kurds iraq news drone attack
