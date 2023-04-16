Hamas delegation to visit Saudi Arabia after years of tensions

A Hamas delegation led by the movement's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was set to visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday after years of tense relations, according to Palestinian reports.

According to the Hamas-affiliated al-Resalah newspaper, the delegation is visiting the Kingdom to perform Umrah (a non-obligatory Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca), but has "not ruled out" holding meetings with Saudi officials as well. Khaled Meshaal, the head of Hamas's diaspora office, and Hamas officials Musa Abu Marzouk and Zaher Jabarin are reportedly part of the delegation as well.

The London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news site reported on Sunday that Hamas hopes that the visit will serve as an opening to improve relations between the movement and Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, relations between Hamas and Saudi Arabia have been tense, with the Kingdom arresting a number of members of the movement and charging them with supporting a terrorist organization and Hamas expressing outrage at the arrests. The tensions between the two rose as Hamas drew nearer to Iran and in connection with the movement's links to the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as disagreements concerning reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah.

Palestinian demonstrators burn a banner showing a representation of an Israeli flag Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a protest. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Tensions between Saudi Arabia, Hamas cooled in recent months

In recent months, tensions between the two began to cool, however, with Saudi Arabia releasing a number of those arrested in October and February.

In September, Haniyeh told Russia Today that the movement was looking to reconcile with Saudi Arabia.

After two Palestinians were released by Saudi authorities in February, the Hamas movement stated "We affirm our keenness on positive relations with our brothers in Saudi Arabia and all brotherly countries in the service of the Palestinian cause and our Arab and Islamic nation."

The movement added at the time that it hoped that the decision to release the prisoners would be "a prelude to opening a new page with the brothers in Saudi Arabia."

In March, after diplomatic relations were restored between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Hamas movement published a statement welcoming the move, saying "We believe that this important step is in the interest of the Palestinian cause, and supports the steadfastness of our people in the face of the occupation and its continuous aggression against our land, people, and sanctities."