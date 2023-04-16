The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hamas delegation to visit Saudi Arabia after years of tensions

The delegation is visiting the Kingdom to perform Umrah, but has "not ruled out" holding meetings with Saudi officials as well

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 16, 2023 09:48
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh next to his destroyed office (REUTERS/Handout) (photo credit: HANDOUT/REUTERS)
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh next to his destroyed office (REUTERS/Handout)
(photo credit: HANDOUT/REUTERS)

A Hamas delegation led by the movement's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was set to visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday after years of tense relations, according to Palestinian reports.

According to the Hamas-affiliated al-Resalah newspaper, the delegation is visiting the Kingdom to perform Umrah (a non-obligatory Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca), but has "not ruled out" holding meetings with Saudi officials as well. Khaled Meshaal, the head of Hamas's diaspora office, and Hamas officials Musa Abu Marzouk and Zaher Jabarin are reportedly part of the delegation as well.

The London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news site reported on Sunday that Hamas hopes that the visit will serve as an opening to improve relations between the movement and Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, relations between Hamas and Saudi Arabia have been tense, with the Kingdom arresting a number of members of the movement and charging them with supporting a terrorist organization and Hamas expressing outrage at the arrests. The tensions between the two rose as Hamas drew nearer to Iran and in connection with the movement's links to the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as disagreements concerning reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah.

Palestinian demonstrators burn a banner showing a representation of an Israeli flag Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a protest. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS) Palestinian demonstrators burn a banner showing a representation of an Israeli flag Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a protest. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Tensions between Saudi Arabia, Hamas cooled in recent months

In recent months, tensions between the two began to cool, however, with Saudi Arabia releasing a number of those arrested in October and February. 

In September, Haniyeh told Russia Today that the movement was looking to reconcile with Saudi Arabia.

After two Palestinians were released by Saudi authorities in February, the Hamas movement stated "We affirm our keenness on positive relations with our brothers in Saudi Arabia and all brotherly countries in the service of the Palestinian cause and our Arab and Islamic nation."

The movement added at the time that it hoped that the decision to release the prisoners would be "a prelude to opening a new page with the brothers in Saudi Arabia."

In March, after diplomatic relations were restored between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Hamas movement published a statement welcoming the move, saying "We believe that this important step is in the interest of the Palestinian cause, and supports the steadfastness of our people in the face of the occupation and its continuous aggression against our land, people, and sanctities."



Tags Hamas Iran Ismail Haniyeh saudi arabia Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Russian warship spotted in Saudi Arabian port

Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 21, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by