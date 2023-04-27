During an interview at the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance’s “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” conference in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel National Cyber Directorate Head Gabi Portnoy explained the relationship between tolerance and cybersecurity.

“We need a lot of tolerance these days in the world… In cyber, we don't have any,” he said, explaining that the Counter Ransomware Initiative, which is a network of 37 countries collaborating in order to counter cyber warfare together, is a much-needed breath of fresh air within the typically intolerant cybersecurity space.

“So it's a good thing that we are doing together, and for me, it's tolerance,” he said. Portnoy went on to note that another key aspect of international tolerance, the Abraham Accords, is on the right track as well, despite current cyber tensions spurred by Iran.

Regarding those tensions, he said, “We are not seeing any [impact]. But I think this is an important relationship and we will embrace it as much as we can… Think about what kind of cyber defense we are building against our enemies when we work together.”

Hackers and cybersecurity (credit: REUTERS)

Teaching cyber skills from a young age

In a following panel discussion, Orit Tatarsky, Director at the Capacity Building Center of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, explained the importance of enabling children to improve their cyber literacy from an early age.

“We’re currently putting on a strategic national plan with regard to capacity building, alongside equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusion,” she said, highlighting several principles guiding the organization in its efforts.

“The first is that we're focusing on underrepresented groups. We’ve seen [that lead to] major success, and we basically want to scale the success,” she said. “The second principle is that we believe that educational continuity is a key factor to succeeding in gaining meaningful employment and social mobility. So we need to start early in junior high and give the kids experience and exposure.”

Sagy Bar, CEO of the Rashi Foundation’s Cyber Education Center, highlighted the success of the recent Machshim cyber education program which has led to the contribution of Israel’s periphery within the tech and cyber sectors of the IDF, which in turn leads to their ability to integrate themselves into the nation’s hi-tech industry.

“13 years ago, only 3% of the IDF’s cyber and tech soldiers came from the periphery of Israel. We thought ‘ that’s not right,’ so we tried to break the connection between the zip code of the kids and their futures,” he said. “13 years later there are more than 3,000 graduates, 65% of which are accepted each year to IDF tech and cyber units. And that 3% I mentioned has grown to 5% of the cyber units coming from the periphery today. Machshim has proven that offering an opportunity [to learn] can change reality dramatically.”