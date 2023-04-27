The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Head of National Cyber Directorate reassures Abraham Accords on track despite Iran tensions

Several experts spoke during Thursday’s “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” conference on the importance of tolerance and diversity in cyber education and cooperation.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 16:07

Updated: APRIL 27, 2023 16:08
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/FILE PHOTO)
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/FILE PHOTO)

During an interview at the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance’s “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” conference in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel National Cyber Directorate Head Gabi Portnoy explained the relationship between tolerance and cybersecurity.

“We need a lot of tolerance these days in the world… In cyber, we don't have any,” he said, explaining that the Counter Ransomware Initiative, which is a network of 37 countries collaborating in order to counter cyber warfare together, is a much-needed breath of fresh air within the typically intolerant cybersecurity space.

“So it's a good thing that we are doing together, and for me, it's tolerance,” he said. Portnoy went on to note that another key aspect of international tolerance, the Abraham Accords, is on the right track as well, despite current cyber tensions spurred by Iran.

Regarding those tensions, he said, “We are not seeing any [impact]. But I think this is an important relationship and we will embrace it as much as we can… Think about what kind of cyber defense we are building against our enemies when we work together.”

Hackers and cybersecurity (credit: REUTERS)Hackers and cybersecurity (credit: REUTERS)

Teaching cyber skills from a young age

In a following panel discussion, Orit Tatarsky, Director at the Capacity Building Center of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, explained the importance of enabling children to improve their cyber literacy from an early age.

“We’re currently putting on a strategic national plan with regard to capacity building, alongside equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusion,” she said, highlighting several principles guiding the organization in its efforts.

“The first is that we're focusing on underrepresented groups. We’ve seen [that lead to] major success, and we basically want to scale the success,” she said. “The second principle is that we believe that educational continuity is a key factor to succeeding in gaining meaningful employment and social mobility. So we need to start early in junior high and give the kids experience and exposure.”

Sagy Bar, CEO of the Rashi Foundation’s Cyber Education Center, highlighted the success of the recent Machshim cyber education program which has led to the contribution of Israel’s periphery within the tech and cyber sectors of the IDF, which in turn leads to their ability to integrate themselves into the nation’s hi-tech industry.

“13 years ago, only 3% of the IDF’s cyber and tech soldiers came from the periphery of Israel. We thought ‘ that’s not right,’ so we tried to break the connection between the zip code of the kids and their futures,” he said. “13 years later there are more than 3,000 graduates, 65% of which are accepted each year to IDF tech and cyber units. And that 3% I mentioned has grown to 5% of the cyber units coming from the periphery today. Machshim has proven that offering an opportunity [to learn] can change reality dramatically.”



Tags Iran israel and the middle east cyber security Cybertech Abraham Accords
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Senior Iranian ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
4

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by