Mega pastor: If Trump re-elected, Saudis will normalize Israel ties

Saudi Arabia and Israel will sign a normalization agreement if Donald Trump is re-elected to the White House, according to one of the former president’s faith advisors, Pastor Robert Jeffress.

“I was in the East Room of the White House when President Trump and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu introduced the Abraham Accords,” said the Baptist leader, the senior pastor of the 16,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas, and a Fox News contributor.

“It was amazing to see people from all nations standing up and applauding the president for what he had done,” recalled Jeffress, who also served as an informal advisor to the previous president on faith-based issues and was one of the speakers at the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018.

Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, teaches a group of nearly 500 travelers joining him in Israel this week. (credit: BETH RUBIN/B CREATIVE INSPIRATION)

What is Jeffress' relationship with Israel?

“I thought only Donald J. Trump could have pulled this off . Of course, if he is re-elected, you will see similar arrangements.“Trump is a transactional resident,” Jeffress continued. “He aims to get things done, which made him a successful president.”

Jeffress was in Israel with 500 viewers of his “Pathway to Victory” Bible TV program. The show reaches around three million people every week. The tour was built around his receiving the Friends of Zion Award on Thursday in Jerusalem.