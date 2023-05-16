The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanon strikes deals to get more oil from Iraq

Baghdad has agreed to increase the volume of heavy fuel oil supplied under an existing deal by 50% to 1.5 million metric tonnes this year.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 16, 2023 20:28
A demonstrator holds the Lebanese flag as he stands on a barricade during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in front of the Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon March 30, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
A demonstrator holds the Lebanese flag as he stands on a barricade during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in front of the Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon March 30, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Lebanon has agreed to deals to secure more fuel supplies from Iraq, the two countries said on Tuesday, as Beirut battles to produce more power to help it emerge from years of economic crisis.

Baghdad has agreed to increase the volume of heavy fuel oil supplied under an existing deal by 50% to 1.5 million metric tonnes this year, Lebanon's energy minister Walid Fayad said in a statement confirmed by the Iraqi prime minister's office.

Iraq provides Lebanon with crude oil

Iraq also agreed to a commercial deal to provide 2 million metric tonnes of crude per year to its neighbor, Fayad said. This was also confirmed by Baghdad.

Under the heavy fuel oil deal, first agreed in July 2021, Iraq provides the Lebanese government with the fuel in exchange for services including health care for Iraqi citizens.

Lebanon then swaps the heavy fuel oil for gas oil that it can use at its power stations, which have operated for decades at partial capacity but have almost de facto shut down during a financial crisis that has hit the state's ability to buy fuel.

A view shows residential buildings at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon March 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ISSAM ABDALLAH) A view shows residential buildings at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon March 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ISSAM ABDALLAH)

Fayad said the two million tonnes of crude under the commercial deal would also be swapped.

That deal includes a deferred payment mechanism for six months from the date of receipt, he said in a statement, "without arranging any financial interests and at a price that takes competitive international prices into account."

Fayad told reporters earlier this month the two deals were part of Lebanon's attempts to improve power provision.



Tags Iraq Lebanon oil energy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by