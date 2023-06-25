Israel 'very optimistic' of Saudi Arabia ties within one year - Cohen

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is “very optimistic” that Israel and Saudi Arabia will normalize relations before March 2024, he said in a briefing on Sunday.

“Israel is interested in advancing a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia,” Cohen said. “This is an attainable agreement…the Saudis are interested in it, as well.”

"Israel is interested in advancing a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia...the Saudis are interested in it, as well" Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

Israeli foreign minister: Saudi normalization talks taking place through Biden

Normalization talks are taking place over a number of channels, the primary of which is through the Biden administration, the foreign minister said.

An agreement with the Saudis will include additional countries, Cohen said, and it will not use the name “Abraham Accords” as the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain did.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, last July: Saudi Arabia is not able to give up the American defensive shield, and believes Israel has a role in securing this. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/REUTERS)

Cohen said that once Israel and Saudi Arabia have diplomatic relations, more Arab and Muslim states will follow.

By Israel’s estimation, the window of opportunity is until March 2024, because after that US President Joe Biden and his administration will be too focused on his reelection campaign, the foreign minister said.

Eli Cohen: Negev Forum gathering postponed, not canceled

Cohen argued that the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Negev Forum, a gathering of the US, Israel and the Arab states that have relations with Israel, except for Jordan, was postponed but not canceled.

“The reason for the postponement is the [Israeli] decision to expand construction in Judea and Samaria,” Cohen admitted.

Two or three countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations were meant to attend the meeting, and Cohen expressed hope that they will do so when a new date is set as a step towards normalization.

Though Morocco has postponed the meeting indefinitely, Cohen said relations between Rabat and Jerusalem are still good, pointing to frequent visits of Israeli ministers to Morocco to sign memoranda of understanding.

According to Cohen, parts of a planned visa waiver agreement between the US and Israel will be put into action starting in July.

“We are convinced that we will meet our goals by the end of September,” he said.

Cohen also credited US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides with being the driving force behind Israel joining the Visa Waiver Program, which allows Israelis to visit the US and vice-versa without a visa.