The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran's game plan: From Saudi ties to conspiring against Israel - analysis

For Iran, many things are now coming together. If one connects the dots between these various themes, a pattern emerges.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 09:41
A man holds up a poster of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani next to a burning Israeli flag as Iranians attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A man holds up a poster of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani next to a burning Israeli flag as Iranians attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Iran is very pleased with itself this week. The clashes in Jenin have brought critique of Israel from the Persian Gulf and other states, while Iran is able to portray itself as part of the countries that are today doing diplomacy rather than conflict.

Iran believes that it is making progress on multiple fronts in this respect. It is working on new deals with Russia, it believes it has much warmer relations with Riyadh than in the past and it is pleased to see new diplomatic initiatives between Syria and the Arab League

Iran is also making moves against Kurdish groups. Recent clashes with the group PJAK reveal that either PJAK is increasing its operation, or that more likely Iran is trying to clip the group’s wings by increasing operations against PJAK. Iran has in the past carried out attacks in Iraq against Kurdish dissidents. It may now want to up the pressure on PJAK at the same time that Turkey’s tensions with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are growing.

Russia, Syria and Turkey are planning to hold a meeting in Astana regarding Syria. Iran may be making moves to work more closely with Turkey. 

Iran seeks to strategize with Palestinian terror groups ahead of key meeting

At the same time, Iran’s media is not overly hyping the clashes in Jenin. Iran does not also appear to be taking credit for the clashes. But that does not mean that Iran is not seeking to benefit or to strategize with Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Tehran, Iran June 17, 2023 (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Tehran, Iran June 17, 2023 (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In fact, Iran is meeting with PIJ and Hamas this week and is likely seeking to exploit the situation. Al-Mayadeen, for instance, highlighted the fact an explosive was used against an IDF vehicle in Jenin. This media is close to Iran and Syria and therefore is seeking to reflect the overall view that Iran has of the recent clashes.  

At the same time, Iranian media is also discussing how protests began last year after the Islamic Republic's morality police killed Mahsa Amini. According to the report Iran now believes foreign intelligence and foreign countries promoted these protests. This is the usual conspiracy theory that Iran promotes. However, it shows that now, more than half a year after the protests, Iran feels confident they are now fully over. Now Iran can analyze and learn and the regime can consolidate power. 

If one connects the dots between these various themes, a pattern emerges.

Iran believes that Israel is losing out on the Iran-Saudi deal. It also is happy to see the Syrian regime reintegrated into the Arab League. It also believes that it has defeated the protests and can now strike at PJAK as it works with Turkey and Russia.

For Iran, many things are now coming together. It also likely believes China has got the upper hand in relations with the US. This may affect how Iran looks at the prospect of any kind of new deal with Washington. With exports on the rise and a new hypersonic missile, Tehran likely believes it doesn’t need a new deal with DC. 



Tags Hamas IDF Iran Palestinian Islamic Jihad Jenin persian gulf Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by