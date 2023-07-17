The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Palestinian security arrests five Islamic Jihad terrorists in Jenin

Islamic Jihad militants said Palestinian security forces arrested five of their members in Jenin overnight.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 17, 2023 15:23

Updated: JULY 17, 2023 16:01
A person holds up a gun during the funeral of two Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen who were killed in an Israeli raid, in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank May 10, 2023. (photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)
A person holds up a gun during the funeral of two Palestinian Islamic Jihad gunmen who were killed in an Israeli raid, in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank May 10, 2023.
(photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)
(photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

Islamic Jihad militants said Palestinian security forces detained five more of their members in Jenin overnight, underlining rifts between groups in the West Bank two weeks since Israel launched its largest raid there in years.

Israel - which says its raid targeted militants - has pressed the Palestinian Authority to take tougher action against Iran-backed Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and also has fighters in the West Bank.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported arrests, or from the security forces of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited governance in parts of the West Bank.

The city of Jenin and the huge adjoining refugee camp have been at the heart of an escalation of violence across the West Bank that has triggered mounting alarm from Washington to the Arab world.

Militant groups have accused the Palestinian Authority of weakness and failing to do enough to stand up to Israel.

Young Palestinians take part in a summer camp organized by the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on June 22, 2023 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90) Young Palestinians take part in a summer camp organized by the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on June 22, 2023 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Pressure on PA

Angry crowds confronted senior PA officials after Israel's two-day raid, and in one standoff forced Authority members to leave a funeral for 10 people killed in the incursion.

Islamic Jihad spokesmen Daoud Shehab said on Monday the arrests overnight took the total number of its members arrested by the Palestinian Authority since the raid to 10.

He added that his group was trying to secure their release by talking to "rational" people in Fatah, the movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas which dominates the Palestinian Authority.

The Authority protested against the Israeli operation, which it called a war crime, but was unable to do anything to halt it.

PA officials say Israel regularly undermines their authority, making it impossible for them to exert authority or create the basis for a future Palestinian state in the West Bank, which Israel seized after the 1967 Middle East war.

Days after the raid, Abbas visited the camp and said workers would start repairing damaged homes and infrastructure.



