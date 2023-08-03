Nasrallah: United States is the root of all Middle East problems

American interference is the root of all of the Middle East's problems, Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah claimed in a statement made on Thursday, the latest in a number of fiery speeches given over the past week.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for the Lebanese Muslim scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi, Nasrallah said that "the main problem in the [Middle East] is the scandalous and crude American interference in everything."

"We are facing a culture and policy based on submission to the Americans, who break all their promises," the Lebanese terrorist leader lamented.

Nasrallah further claimed that the US "planned the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982," as well as blaming Washington for his nation's electricity crisis, saying that electricity has yet to reach Lebanon only due to the "American ban on Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity."

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a public appearance at a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 12, 2016 (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Nasrallah to Lebanese: Pour out your anger on tyrannical America

The Hezbollah leader asserted that Lebanese who are airing their grievances at their ministers should instead "pour out their anger" on "tyrannical America which prevents electricity from the Lebanese people."

Speaking in support of the Palestinian cause, Nasrallah claimed that the two-state solution between Palestine and Israel is "fading" due to US policy in the region.