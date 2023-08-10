The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Five Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq -ministry

Ankara says the offensive is a measure to prevent the PKK from using Iraq as a base to carry out attacks in Turkey.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 13:12
Pro-Kurd protesters hold flags with portraits of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan as they take part in a demonstration in support to him (photo credit: REUTERS)
Pro-Kurd protesters hold flags with portraits of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan as they take part in a demonstration in support to him
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Five Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, Turkey's defense ministry said on Thursday.

The conflict took place in Zap region, where Turkey has been carrying out a cross-border operation called "Claw-Lock."

Ankara says the offensive is a measure to prevent the PKK from using Iraq as a base to carry out attacks in Turkey.

A Turkish defense ministry official said all five soldiers were killed in the first round of fire by the PKK militants while they were conducting search and scan activity on the field.

The PKK has large fortifications around the region, where "the terrain is very tough," but the region will be "cleared up from terrorists" despite attacks, the official added.

PKK fighters stand in formation in northern Iraq in 2013 (credit: AZAD LASHKARI / REUTERS)PKK fighters stand in formation in northern Iraq in 2013 (credit: AZAD LASHKARI / REUTERS)

What is the PKK?

The PKK, which has bases around northern Iraq, is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

As part of the "Operation Claw-Lock," which was launched in April 2022, 586 militants have been "neutralized" to date, Turkish defense ministry also said.

"Neutralized" is commonly used by the Turkish military to mean killed.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
2

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
3

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by