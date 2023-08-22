Lebanon confiscates Israeli products found in Lebanese stores

Lebanon’s National Security Ministry confiscated Israeli goods from store shelves around the country, its National Security Ministry announced, according to Lebanese media reports on Tuesday.

It is unknown how the Israeli goods ended up in commercial centers in Lebanon, as the two countries do not have diplomatic relations and do not engage in trade.

According to the reports, the Lebanese ministry stated that “relevant parties had been summoned for questioning.”

According to Ynet, among the Israeli goods confiscated in Lebanon were kitchen towels from the Netanya-based home goods company, Golf & Co. as well as sealing strips from PROMAX.

Products in Lebanon from the "Israeli enemy"

The Lebanese security ministry noted that it confiscated the products after it had learned of the "presence of goods produced by companies belonging to the Israeli enemy."

Subsequently, the ministry personnel went to multiple stores and warehouses in order to confiscate the Israeli wares.

Currently, an investigation is underway in Lebanon to determine how Israeli products found their way into Lebanon. The investigation may have legal ramifications for those found to be involved.