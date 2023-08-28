The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jordan downs drone from Syria in third incident this month

Jordan, which has intensified military drills along its border with Syria, announced 10 days ago it had foiled a large smuggling operation.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 21:47
A picture released by the Jordanian Armed Forces website on August 28, 2023, shows what it said is a drone that was flying into Jordanian territory from neighbouring Syria that the Jordanian army downed on Jordan's side of the border, in Jordan. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A picture released by the Jordanian Armed Forces website on August 28, 2023, shows what it said is a drone that was flying into Jordanian territory from neighbouring Syria that the Jordanian army downed on Jordan's side of the border, in Jordan.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Jordanian army said it downed a drone heading from Syria on Monday in the third such incident thi s month, while officials said an increase in weapons being smuggled across the border was raising concerns about a new Iranian-instigated threat beyond drugs.

The army said in a statement that the drone was brought down in its territory but did not say what it was carrying. Officials have recently revealed weapons were being smuggled as well as narcotics by drone.

Jordanian officials said the increasing use of drones carrying explosives was adding a new dimension in a relentless cross-border billion-dollar drug war the staunch US ally has long blamed on Iranian-backed militias that hold sway in southern Syria.

"This is Iranian targeting of Jordan helped by the presence of their militias near our border. It poses a security threat that goes beyond drugs," Samih Al Maitah, a former minister familiar with developments along the border said.

Syria is accused by Arab governments and the West of producing the highly addictive and lucrative amphetamine captagon and organizing its smuggling into the Gulf, with Jordan a main transit route.

Allegations against al-Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government denies allegations by Jordan and the West of its involvement in drug-making and smuggling, or complicity by Iranian-backed militias protected by units with the Syrian army and security forces.

A picture released by the Jordanian Armed Forces website shows what it said is a drone carrying crystal meth that was flying into Jordanian territory from neighbouring Syria that the Jordanian army downed on Jordan's side of the border, Jordan August 13, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) A picture released by the Jordanian Armed Forces website shows what it said is a drone carrying crystal meth that was flying into Jordanian territory from neighbouring Syria that the Jordanian army downed on Jordan's side of the border, Jordan August 13, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

Iran says the allegations are part of Western plots against the country.

Jordanian officials say talks with senior Syrian officials to curb Iranian-run smuggling networks face hurdles with the inability of Damascus to impose order over a southern region where a state of lawlessness prevails.

Jordan, which has intensified military drills along its border with Syria, announced 10 days ago it had foiled a large smuggling operation, the latest bust that officials say refute allegation by Damascus it was tightening controls along the border.

During a visit by the top US general last week, Jordan raised getting more US support for its efforts to curb drug trafficking by Iranian militias and Syrian army units linked to it, Jordanian officials say.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed in an interview with state-owned Al Mamlaka TV that Washington was working closely with its ally to provide equipment, training and advice to deal with the growing drug trafficking threat.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by