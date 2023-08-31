Ancient 12th century Egyptian synagogue inaugurated by Egypt’s PM 

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated Ben Azra Synagogue on August 31, according to a statement made by the Egyptian cabinet.

The synagogue, which is one of the oldest in Egypt, was constructed in the 12th century but has just completed a new renovation.

Madbouly, accompanied by a number of other government officials, had earlier in the day inspected other renovated archaeological and heritage sites in Cairo.

History of the synagogue

The synagogue was named after a Jewish biblical commentator and philosopher from the Middle Ages; Abraham ben Meir Ibn Ezra.

The site contains the Geniza, a collection of texts and scrolls that give an exclusive insight into the history of Egypt’s Jewish community.

Interior of the Ben Ezra Synagogue from the upper gallery, 2020. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Renovations made to the synagogue

The temple’s ceiling underwent a number of measures to help prevent its collapse, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa said in a statement.

Additionally, the building was also provided with insulation, cleaning, and precious stones at the site received treatment.

The lighting system was given an update, and copper and iron elements were given the necessary treatment to bring out their shine. The library was also heavily restored.