Herzog shows CNN Hamas terrorists' guide to torture hostages

President Isaac Herzog showed CNN a guide on Sunday found on Hamas terrorists which laid out how the terrorists would torture and kidnap hostages as they stormed southern Israel.

Torture and ISIS style live-streamed executions - just some of the barbaric instructions on how to kidnap and kill listed in the Hamas terror handbook.Watch my interview this evening on CNN >> pic.twitter.com/yvo9Cm8eqi — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 15, 2023

"We are facing a most cruel, inhuman enemy, whom we must dislodge without mercy," said Herzog to CNN. "This document was found on the body of one of the terrorists, it's a booklet. This booklet is an operating manual, how to enter citizens' yards, kibbutz, city, moshav...And first of all what do you do when you find the citizens? You torture them. This is the booklet that says exactly how to torture them, how to kidnap them."

"So the story is not Israel versus the Palestinians, or Judaism versus Islam - God forbid - the story is about human beings, humanity, are we with the good or the evil, that's where humanity should stand. The battle that we are carrying out now, as a nation rising as a lion, is against evil, and we will uproot evil so that it will be good for the entire region and the world." Weapons used by Hamas in its assault on southern Israel seized by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"There is no justification. It's simply an ideology from ISIS that wants to eliminate us off the ground, and therefore they need to be eliminated off the ground."

Terrorists instructed to use electrocution, chaos to control hostages

A copy of the guide was provided to the press. The guide explains in detailed steps how Hamas terrorists should capture and gather hostages, including directions to use shock grenades, electrocution, violence, and gunfire to cause chaos and terrify the hostages.

The guide adds that hostages should be "killed when necessary" and that some of them should be used as human shields. The terrorists were additionally instructed to start killing hostages if they were attacked. Advertisement Cell phones used by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The guide additionally explains that the terrorists should use car bombs, snipers, suicide bombings, and ambushes to control the areas captured.

The terrorists were instructed to take the IDs of the hostages and to record their personal details. The guide additionally details that they should be ready to broadcast the situation in a live stream.

The guide also includes a chart explaining the ranks of the IDF and the weapons and electric warfare tools used by the IDF.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit also reported on Sunday that the IDF's Intelligence Directorate had found operating manuals and plans, satellite phones, contact methods, and encrypted numbers used by Hamas during its storming of southern Israel.

On Saturday, reservists opened a complex at the headquarters of Unit 8200 to conduct research, analysis, and investigations of the evidence found on Hamas terrorists killed and captured during the attack on Israel.

One of the documents found detailed which Hamas forces took part in the storming of southern Israel. IDF soldiers also found a document on the body of a Hamas terrorist which detailed the plan to attack Kibbutz Alumim.

The IDF has also collected and is examining the weapons captured from the Hamas terrorists who were captured or killed by the IDF during the attack on southern Israel.