How Hamas used small commercial drones in its attack - analysis

Hamas used small drones, converted to carry munitions, in its attacks on Israel on October 7, a new video published by the terrorist group claims. It shows Hamas members using them to attack IDF observation posts, including one equipped with a remote machine gun. This indicates that Hamas has invested heavily in new technology to fight Israel; what is known now is the full extent of this plan, including how Hamas used maps and tried to invest in air defenses.

The use of the commercially available drones is concerning on a number of levels, but Hamas was not the first to do so. ISIS had also converted drones, some that can be bought at stores, and turned into deadly instruments of war. During the battle of Mosul, ISIS used many of these small quadcopter drones. The US Central Command has warned for years about how drones purchased over the shelf at commercial stores can be converted to be used in attacks.

It is known that Iran has invested heavily in drone threats, having built sophisticated kamikaze drones, using imported dual-use equipment that looks like it is for civilian use in order to prepare the drones. This makes it harder to prevent terrorist groups, whether Hamas or Iran’s IRGC, from acquiring drone technology.

An article at Calcalist last week revealed a bit of how Hamas outfitted the drones, noting the conversion of them to “suicide drones.” The article further explained how they were equipped with small munitions that can be dropped on targets: “The explosive drone holds a bomb with a percussion detonator that is activated by contact with the target, the drone is equipped with a pod with armament and a launch system. It will be positioned so that the camera is aligned with it, and if thrown it at the right point and the wind doesn’t interfere, it can enter the open hatch of an APC even from a height of ten meters.” A Ukrainian serviceman sets up a FPV drone during training amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

The drones use warheads that are repackaged particularly for this deadly purpose. The article notes that small drones like this have been used also in the Ukraine-Russia war, adding that the operation of these systems would be more difficult during a real war, because these kinds of drones can be detected and shot down.

Drones are a major player on the modern battlefield. However, they have limitations. They can have their signals jammed, or be shot down. There are many technological systems that Israeli defense companies have developed over the years that can help nullify the threat, including larger systems – like the Iron Dome – that can shoot down drones, or remote weapon stations. These include systems like ReDrone, Drone Guard, Smartshooter’s rifle system and the Regulus Cyber Ring system.

The plethora of systems gives Israel many options to counter threats, from large drones to the smallest quadcopters. However, the systems have to be used as part of a multi-layered air defense network. Some systems are long range, others are short range, so that means making sure they are employed where needed.

The drone threat is growing and Hamas used drones to deadly effect on October 7. The lessons from this attack and how it unfolded are still being learned.