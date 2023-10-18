Just before battle: Daniel Moreshet and his partner get engaged

The Swords of Iron war has entered its second week. Amidst the ongoing horrors, there are fleeting moments of joy. Daniel Moreshet, a 29-year-old children's star, recently got engaged to his partner, Tamir. The couple has been together for the past four years, and Tamir, a major in the reserves, was called up for duty in the war.

Just before heading into battle, Moreshet shared a photo of himself and his partner dressed in IDF uniforms. Moreshet donned a military helmet, and both proudly displayed their engagement rings.

Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Especially in these days - Love is greater than hate. AKA Mazal Tov."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Moreshet (@dmoreshet)

Moreshet came out in 2017

Moreshet publicly came out in 2017, revealing, "I've chosen the freedom to live as I see fit, according to my own truth."

While people may have certain perceptions, it's a process that takes time, and we are making progress. No one has denounced me. I look at my extended family who live in Judea and Samaria; I love them, they love me, they know my partner, love him, and everything is harmonious."