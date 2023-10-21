The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet arrested 89 wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria overnight, including 68 members of the Hamas terrorist organization, it said Saturday afternoon.

Among those arrested were prominent and close associates of Saleh al-Arouri, who handles military-terrorist networks in Judea and Samaria. These included al-Arouri's brother and cousin - both members of Hamas - and Abraham Suleiman from Nablus, a prominent Hamas operative and former prisoner.

In addition, the IDF demolished the home of Hamas terrorist Maher Shalon who carried out the Almog Junction shooting attack earlier this year that killed Israeli-American Elan Ganeles.

WATCH: IDF destroys the home of Hamas terrorist Maher Shalon who carried out the Almog Junction shooting attack earlier this year that killed Israeli-American Elan Ganeles.Full story: https://t.co/FHsuSyjy1H pic.twitter.com/5zPbitbKxZ — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 21, 2023

During the operation, several suspects threw stones at the forces and fired explosives, prompting the troops to respond with fire. Injuries were reported.

IDF nabs materials used for manufacturing weapons

In addition, the army and Shin Bet said forces located and confiscated materials used for manufacturing weapons in the village of Qusra.

Since the start of the conflict on October 7, 670 wanted individuals have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria region, as well as in the Jordan Valley and the Bekaa region, with over 450 affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization, the army said.

Israel has focused its efforts since the October 7 Hamas massacre in the Gaza Strip. In addition, rocket escalations have come from Hezbollah in northern Israel. Nonetheless, part of its effort includes arresting Hamas and other operatives in the West Bank.