Hamas terrorists ordered to use chemical weapons on Israeli civilians

Hamas terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre of southern Israeli towns received precise instructions to make deadly chemical weapons to use on civilians, President Isaac Herzog confirmed in a Sunday night interview with Sky News.

Herzog said that the IDF found a USB key on the body of one Hamas terrorist containing a PDF of al-Qaeda material which included instructions to behead babies and guides on how to take hostages and create improvised "cyanide dispersion devices."

התקן USB שנמצא על מחבלי חמאס מוכיח שארגון הטרור הרצחני תכנן להשתמש בציאניד כנגד אוכלוסיה אזרחית, בדיוק כפי שפועל ארגון הטרור אל-קאעידה. צפו בקטע מתוך ראיון שקיימתי הערב לרשת Sky News: pic.twitter.com/qSmfON8gvQ — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 22, 2023

The Israeli president told Sky that the al-Qaeda material found is evidence of "murderous patterns that testify to Hamas's attempts to emulate ISIS."

"This is official al-Qaeda material. We are dealing with al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas," Herzog said. The al Qaeda document found on a USB on a Hamas terrorists on October 22, 2023 (credit: PRESIDENT'S RESIDENCE)

Herzog: Claims Israel blocked water, electricity to Gaza 'distorted'

Herzog also said that claims that Israel had blocked all water, electricity, and fuel from entering the Gaza Strip are "part of the distorted information.

"It was Hamas missiles which broke down electricity infrastructure in Gaza, nothing to do with us. We only supply 7% of the water [in Gaza], there is fuel for humanitarian needs, and it is under UNRWA.

"We are following the humanitarian situation very closely on the hour."