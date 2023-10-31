Blinken: Russian tech aid to Iran can be used against Israel

Russian technological assistance to Iran can be used against Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, as he stressed the link between Ukrainian and Gaza wars particularly as it relates to American interests.

Blinken said he was concerned by “the assistance that Iran is providing to to Russia for use in Ukraine to further its aggression.”

At the same time, he said, he is also worried that its “increasingly technology that Russia is providing to Iran to make its own inventory more sophisticated that could and almost most certainly will be used against Israel or against us.”

This would happen “either directly or via Iranian proxies” in the Middle East, Blinken told the US Senate Committee on Appropriations. He appeared before it together with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to argue in favor of US President Joe Biden’s massive aid package of for Ukraine and Israel, that includes $14 billion to help the Jewish state in its war against Hamas which began on October 7.

This two-way Russian-Iranian relationship “is one of increasing concern to us and one that we have to be acting against resolutely in both theaters, they are closely linked,” Blinken said. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference after addressing the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Tensions rise between Israel and Russia

He spoke as tensions continued to rise between Israel and Russia, which has in the past been one of its more stale allies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the Israel-Palestinian conflict in a call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, his ministry said.

Lavrov noted "the unacceptability of Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, which have become more frequent amid the events around the Gaza Strip" and "the danger of attempts by external forces to turn the Middle East into an arena for settling geopolitical scores."

Israel's military says its jets have struck Syrian army infrastructure and mortar launchers in what it calls a response to rocket launches from Syria toward Israel.

Reuters contributed to this report