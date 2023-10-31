12 things to know about the IDF's Gaza ground offensive - analysis

The IDF has launched a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip that military officials have said will be long and hard. The goal this time around is to destroy Hamas's political and military capacity after the terrorist organization launched a bloody and barbaric attack against Israeli civilians on October 7.

The IDF has put extensive censorship on what can be reported from its military tactics in Gaza at the moment. The Jerusalem Post is subject to the censor but can share several IDF tactics to help understand what is happening in the Gaza Strip. IDF ground forces in Gaza, October 31, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Here are 12 things you should know: