IDF takes out tunnel terrorists, Rosh Pina under rocket fire

The IDF carried out another night of airstrikes, tank and artillery fire into the northern Gaza strip as it expanded its ground activities. The night of Saturday to Sunday was lit up by flashes over Gaza and the IDF pounded terror targets. The ground shook. In the city of Sderot on the Gaza border, the quiet streets that have been evacuated reverberated with endless noise from the explosions.

The IDF said it struck 450 targets, which is more than most past nights, according to its own data. These included operational command centers, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts. The IDF targeted anti-tank missile launch sites as well. An IDF officer was severely injured after being hit with a mortar shell in the northern Gaza Strip. Terrorists also tried to exist a tunnel near the Erez crossing. They were neutralized.

"Additionally, aircraft guided by IDF troops struck two staging grounds of the Hamas terrorist organization and killed several terrorists," the IDF said.

In another incident terrorists emerged on the coast of Gaza not far from the area of Zikim. They were also killed by the IDF. “IAF aircraft, guided by IDF troops, struck Hamas military structures, some of which contained Hamas terrorists. In addition...observation posts and military infrastructure were struck,” the IDF said.

The IDF gave a briefing in the morning in which they noted they continue to operate in the north and south. There were 311 IDF fallen as of the afternoon on October 29, and 230 known hostages in Gaza. Israel continues to update families of those held in Gaza and also to search for missing people and try to identify victims of the October 7 attack. Preparations by the IDF for ground operations in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Northern Israel terrorist threats continue

In northern Israel terrorist threats continued. The IDF said “a terrorist cell carried out launches toward Israeli territory.” In response an IDF aircraft struck the terrorist cell in the Mount Dov area. IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military infrastructure. Then alter in the evening as sun set, there were more attacks in the north.

Three launches from Lebanon were detected the air defenses of Israel intercepted them. The IDF responded again. More launched followed, toward the area of Malkia in the north. The IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that any Hezbollah cell that approaches the border will be struck.

Reuters also reported that “fishermen in the Lebanese city of Tyre are among those counting the costs of war in the Middle East. As Israel and Hezbollah clash, it is too dangerous to sail into nearby fishing grounds.” UNIFIL also said one of its members was wounded in Lebanon.

Meanwhile on the home front, in a joint statement by Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, Israel said that the Ministerial Committee for Legislation has approved that “the 2016 Counter-Terrorism Law will be amended, and will enable the State of Israel to designate individual terror operatives. The law will be amended to allow the Minister of Defense to designate individuals as terrorists - today the law only enables the designation of organizations,” the Ministry of Defense said.

The Ministry of Defense is also working with suppliers to make advance payments for purchases to Israeli industries. This will enable procurement from Israeli industries as well as procurement from the US. The Ministry also began to supply the IDF with tomatoes from communities around the Gaza Strip. The fields were at risk of lying fallow after the Hamas attack but volunteers have come to help.

Now the Ministry if purchasing the tomatoes, as it has in the past, from the farmers near Gaza. These communities are evacuated but nevertheless this is able to take place. The immediate return of the supply of the tomatoes will provide the IDF with plump red vegetables. The first shipment arrived, the Ministry said.

The IDF is also adding a new course for field observers. The IDF notes that “observation soldiers play a very significant and important role in maintaining the security of Israeli civilians. They are deployed in defending all the country’s borders.”

The IDF is attempting to keep its enlistment schedule normal even with the complexities of the war. The observation unit along the Gaza border suffered casualties and horror during the October 7 attack, according to multiple accounts published in Hebrew media. Some recounted stories of hiding for hours, awaiting rescue or of seeing their friends killed.

Recruitment for the unit takes place in the context of what the IDF is calling the bravery of these soldiers. For the survivors of the massacre of October 7 it also takes place in the context of trauma and the high casualties suffered among the units on the border that day.