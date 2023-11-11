WATCH: IDF operates in Gaza, takes control off 11 Hamas positions

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has seized control of 11 military positions belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization since the beginning of the conflict, the IDF said Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the army expanded its fighting in the Shatti refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City, which is also near Al Shifa Hospital, the IDF said. More than 10 terrorists were killed in the battles, according to the estimation of military officials. Hundreds of Palestinian civilians escaped from the refugee camp.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 11,078 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the battle. This includes 4,506 children, 3,027 women, 678 older adults and 2,867 men.

Ground offensive continues

IDF forces continue to fight in the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and directing air and artillery fire to attack terrorist infrastructure. Additionally, during operations in the area, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade identified and destroyed an underground tunnel apparatus near a school.

The coordinated attack by Brigade 215 identified a group of terrorists moving towards IDF soldiers from the Givati Brigade and, using aerial assets, neutralized the group, eliminating the threat.

Overnight Friday, naval forces attacked structures used by the Hamas terrorist organization against IDF forces in the northern Gaza Strip. Advertisement

Furthermore, storage facilities of naval equipment belonging to Hamas were targeted.

Action in the West Bank

While battling in Gaza, Israel is also operating on two other fronts: Northern Israel against Hezbollah and against Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank, some of whom are also affiliated with Hamas.

The IDF arrested several Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity in the village of Beit Fajar in the Bethlehem area early Saturday morning.

Several suspects of terror activities were also arrested by the IDF in in the Jilzon refugee camp in the Ramallah district.

Since the beginning of the Swords of Iron war, the IDF has arrested close to 1,000 Hamas operatives in the West Bank, the military said.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.