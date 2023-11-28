Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, called for Israel to set a time limit for Hamas to release the remaining hostages it is holding and to kill Hamas leaders, including his father, if they fail to do so, in a video posted on X on Tuesday.

"Hamas has been waging psychological warfare against humanity...They want to release thousands of mass murderers back to the street in return for the Israeli hostages. Israel cannot afford this, but also humanity cannot afford this, because the release of mass murderers means the death of many other innocent people," said Yousef.

"Israel must not compromise," stressed the son of the Hamas co-founder.

"I understand that Israel had to compromise in the past week or two in order to release children, women, elders, and defenseless civilians. The remaining hostages, especially soldiers, those who failed to defend themselves and defend the civilians in the southern communities when they were captured, should be treated as war prisoners and Israel must shift its priority from a hostage rescue mission to an offensive that focuses on eradicating Hamas."

Yousef warned that Hamas will attempt to stretch out negotiations indefinitely in order to avoid an end to the ceasefire.

Yousef pointed to the Hamas members being held in Israeli prisons, saying "Israel must use this card. This is the time when Israel needs to use Hamas savages in prison to pressure Hamas leadership everywhere to release the hostages."

"Israel cannot continue like this. Prisoners like Ibrahim Hamed and Abdullah Barghouti must be sentenced to death. Hamas must have a timeframe - a month or two or six months - to return the hostages and if they don't return the hostages within the time frame, Israel must execute top Hamas leaders in prison, especially the mass murderers."

"When I say execute top Hamas leaders, I mean no exceptions. That includes my own father, the co-founder of the Hamas movement. In this war, there are no exceptions," added Yousef. "I made a mistake, 10 or 15 years ago when I saved his life many times...He was supposed to die for his actions. I saved his life. Things did not change, things got worse."

"I give the Israeli government permission to execute all Hamas top leaders in prison before we go after them in Gaza and before we go after them in Qatar. Again, I make myself very clear, no exceptions for anyone."

"If this is what Hamas wants, the release of those mass murderers, then in my opinion this is the head of the snake," stressed Yousef. "The head of the snake at this moment isn't in Qatar or in Gaza, it's in the Israeli prisons. If Israel knows how to manage and play this card against Hamas, I guarantee you the return of all the hostages and the defeat of Hamas.

Son of Hamas co-founder calls on Israel to demand Qatar expel Hamas

Yousef additionally called for Qatar not to be used as a mediator as long as it allows Hamas leaders to remain in the country and for Israel to treat Qatar as an enemy state until Qatar kicks Hamas out.

Yousef called on Israel to demand that Qatar kick out Hamas within a month and to carry out assassinations in Qatar if they aren't kicked out.

The son of the Hamas co-founder added that, in Gaza, the IDF should concentrate on Hamas leaders and shouldn't feel under any pressure to complete its goals within a certain timeframe. He added that the IDF should be even more careful than it already is to avoid harming civilians at this stage.