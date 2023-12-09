Three members of the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southwest Syria on Friday, according to two regional sources close to Damascus.

One of the terrorists killed in the reported strike is Hasan Ali Daqdud, the son of senior Hezbollah terrorist Ali Mussa Daqduq, according to KAN News.

Who is Ali Mussa Daqduq?

Daqduq, according to Israeli military sources, operates a Hezbollah terrorist network called the "Golan Network" situated along the Syrian border with the Golan Heights.

He was previously captured by US troops in Syria after taking part in a 2007 attack in Karbala, killing five American soldiers. Daqduq, who the US asserted was operating with Iranian backing, was transferred to Iraqi custody and subsequently released in 2012.

The strike also killed a Syrian who was accompanying them, one of the sources said. A U.S. solider shows a picture of Ali Mussa Daqduq during a news conference. (credit: REUTERS)

The IDF declined to comment on the strike in Quneitra, also known as Baath City, near the frontier with the Golan Heights.

Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

This is a developing story.