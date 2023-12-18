US Secretary of Defense Austin arrives in Kuwait

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kuwait on Sunday evening. He came to pay respects after the passing of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait.

“His Highness Sheikh Nawaf was a valued partner and friend to the US who demonstrated a lasting commitment to diplomacy aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. I am honored to be in Kuwait today to pay my respects and offer my condolences to the people of Kuwait and Sheikh Nawaf’s family,” Austin wrote on X.

The visit to Kuwait is important. Kuwait was invaded by Saddam Hussein’s Iraq in 1990, setting off the Gulf war that ended with the US and partners ejecting Saddam’s forces from Kuwait. In many ways this lifted a curtain of the current Middle East and many of the issues that affect the region.

The Gulf War took place at the end of the Cold War and illustrated the transition to a new type of hi-tech warfare. This precision war now dominates how we think about war. The old conventional war that Saddam tried to fight is now gone. Israel’s war in Gaza, for instance, has been very precise and used the latest technology, but it has also showed the limitations of this kind of conflict. US Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. (credit: US Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS)

Kuwait plays circumspect role in region

Kuwait is also important because since 1991 it has played a very circumspect role in the region. It has tried to steer clear of Gulf politics, such as when Saudi Arabia and the UAE broke relations with Qatar in 2017. Kuwait understands that it is in a complex position, close to Iran and the potential chaos in Iraq; as well as the Gulf. As such it plays a complex balancing role.

Austin’s trip initially was going to include Bahrain, Qatar and Israel. The Kuwait stop is important for US policy. Austin’s trip in general is very important for US policy in the region. It could include a new naval mission in the Red Sea and more discussions about Israel’s policy and next phase of combat in Gaza. As such, this is a transition period in the region. Iran’s threats are growing in Iraq and Syria and the Red Sea. Bahrain is key to 5th fleet operations. US Central Command head Michael Kurilla was also recently in the region. The Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Q. Brown, is also travelling with Austin.