Jordan, Saudi Arabia and UAE help Gazan civilians

Key Arab countries in the region have continued to help Gaza’s civilians amid the war. With more than 1.4 million people displaced by fighting, these countries are stepping up to continue to aid those in need. They have been doing this since the beginning of the conflict.

For instance, Jordan has conducted air drops over Gaza. The UAE has established a field hospital. According to Arab News, “Saudi Arabia sent on Tuesday its 33rd plane with aid for the embattled people of Gaza.”

The report says the recent flight flew from Riyadh to Al-Arish in Egypt. “Operated by KSrelief, the Kingdom’s aid agency, the aircraft carries 18 tons of medical supplies for the people in the besieged Gaza Strip.”

In addition, the National in the UAE noted that “more than 100 cancer patients and wounded Palestinians from Gaza have arrived in Abu Dhabi for medical treatment.”

The report says that The National was able to accompany the plane. “At Al Arish military airport in the north of Egypt, adults and children arrived at a hangar having made the journey over the border from Gaza.” The patients flew on an Etihad plane to Abu Dhabi. Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, are seen on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. (credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)

“At the hangar, the patients were tended to by a team of about 40 people from different UAE government departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, and the Department of Health, as well as Etihad cabin crew,” the report said.

Field hospital in Jordan providing services to Gazans

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Jordan also has a field hospital in Gaza. The report at Petra News noted that the hospital is "providing crucial services to the victims of the ongoing Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the southern city of Khan Yunis, which has been evident since the facility's inception."

So far, the hospital has “attended to 8,492 cases, conducting 1,464 minor surgeries that encompassed treating wounds, burns, and shrapnel removal. Additionally, 122 major surgeries addressing critical conditions, such as brain and nerve surgery, complex fractures, facial and maxillofacial surgery, plastic surgery, and interventions on blood veins and arteries, were successfully performed. The hospital also extended its care to 38 premature infants,” Petra News noted.

“These tireless efforts, executed amid challenging conditions, underscore the dedication of the Jordanian field hospital in alleviating the immense suffering endured by families in the Gaza Strip.”

The report from Jordan comes as the King of Jordan also met the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. On Monday, King Abdullah met with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, a report at Jordan’s Petra media said.

“The meeting covered means to bolster defense and military cooperation between the two countries, as well as regional developments. His Majesty stressed the important role of the United States in pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The meeting also covered regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.” The Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert were at the meeting.

Four days ago, Jordan's Princess Salma Bint Abdullah II took part in the Kingdom’s fifth air drop of supplies to Gaza. Israel has also used an airdrop to supply its 98th division in Khan Yunis, showing how important air drops are in this conflict.