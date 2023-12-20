Born in 1963, Mahmoud al-Habbash was raised in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip. Since 2014, he has served as a Shariah judge and as an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on religious affairs and Islamic relations. Before this, he was the minister of endowments and religious affairs from 2009 to 2014 and held the roles of social affairs minister and agriculture minister between 2007 and 2009. Al-Habbash, who holds a doctorate, has also served as a lecturer at Al-Quds Open University. Affiliated with the Hamas movement until 1994, he eventually left to pursue an independent path and later founded the Union Party. Following the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, he joined the Fatah movement.

The Media Line: What happened in US national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: The meeting between Abbas and Sullivan primarily focused on the following topics.: The primary concern discussed was the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. Abbas has postponed meetings with various international officials, including representatives of the American administration. My recent conversations with world leaders have centered on a campaign highlighting current Palestinian priorities. Foremost among these priorities is the need for a complete, comprehensive, and permanent halt to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. We demand an end to all attacks and actions by the occupation army, as well as a halt to the activities and crimes of settlers. We also call for an end to violations, whether official or by settler groups, against Islamic and Christian holy sites, especially in the city of Jerusalem and specifically the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Additionally, we seek the cessation of Israeli settlements and unilateral actions by the Israeli government, such as the seizure of Palestinian customs revenues.

Israel has entirely disregarded the existing agreements. Israel’s actions appear aimed at marginalizing, even eliminating, the Palestinian Authority. The actions of the occupying state, particularly under this fascist right-wing government, lead inexorably to a single outcome: the uprooting of the Palestinian people and the uprooting of the political representation and political entity of the Palestinian people the Palestinian people and their political representation, embodied by the PLO and the Palestinian Authority.

Such actions hinder the formation of a Palestinian state by perpetuating divisions.

The aftermath of a settler attack on Palestinians' homes in Turmus Aiya (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

TML: Regarding the “day after”: What implications does the United States’ intention to revitalize the Palestinian Authority carry?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: Firstly, from our perspective, discussing "the day after" is premature without resolving the issues of the present day. While we acknowledge priorities for "the day after," our immediate focus as the Palestinian leadership lies on current, pressing matters. Advertisement

We have identified three immediate priorities and a fourth that pertains to "the day after." The current priorities, as communicated by President Abu Mazen [Abbas] to various American and international officials, are as follows: The first priority is the comprehensive, complete, and permanent cessation of the official Israeli aggression. Discussing the future is futile if we continue to destroy the present and disregard reality.

The second priority involves halting the conspiratorial displacement plan that the occupying state is attempting to impose on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly stated this in the early days of the conflict.

This is perceived as an attempt to gradually depopulate areas of the Gaza Strip, pushing residents towards the border with Egypt, and then continue to put pressure on the population, the region and the world so that Egypt opens the borders and thus the residents of the Gaza Strip are forcibly displaced. We rejected this idea, along with Egypt and the international community.

The third priority, linked to the previous one, involves opening all routes to facilitate the entry of necessary humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The future priority for "the day after" is associated with a fundamental political solution addressing the entire Palestinian issue, in which the Gaza Strip is not separated from the West Bank. We have stated, and will continue to assert, that the future of the Gaza Strip is inseparable from that of the West Bank, and neither can be envisioned without including Jerusalem. The only viable future lies in the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state.

TML: What is the implication behind the United States’ call for the Palestinian Authority to revitalize itself?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: “Revitalize” is a broad term. One must question who led the internal Palestinian situation to its current state. Who is obstructing the conduct of elections, particularly under occupation?

Holding elections is an immediate Palestinian priority, but we cannot accept any election process that excludes Jerusalem.

We do not advocate for any elections that exclude Jerusalem.

TML: What does “activating the PA” entail?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: Israel, with American backing, is compromising the viability and existence of the Authority. Netanyahu has publicly stated his disbelief in the Palestinian Authority and its continued existence. Only the Palestinian people have the right to determine the structure, nature, and action plan of their leadership.

They have the sole and exclusive right to determine the structure, nature, and action plan of their leadership.

They exclusively possess the right to choose their leadership, form of government, and the manner in which power is administered.

TML: Is there any pressure exerted on the Palestinian Authority by the United States?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: Firstly, we do not yield to any form of pressure. Over the past 60 years, since its inception, various entities have attempted to exert pressure on us and the PLO. The PLO has fought, sacrificing the lives of its leaders, soldiers, and civilians, to maintain the independence of the Palestinian decision-making process. We have faced pressure for 75 years. Yet have we been broken? Has the Palestinian resolve been shattered?

Has the determination of the Palestinian leadership faltered? By God, we have withstood pressures that could bear down mountains, yet we remain steadfast, upholding the independence of our national decisions, and no one has the authority to dictate our actions. The sole entity with this right is the Palestinian people themselves.

TML: What is your view on the opinion poll and its findings?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: First, let me explain to you about the polling center. Its identity, agenda, and who is directing it are well-known. It’s known that the results of this poll were predetermined, and I doubt that it was even conducted. We don’t base our decisions on manipulated, fabricated opinion polls with a destructive agenda, nor are we guided by external forces or pressures. If you want an opinion poll, go to the street, especially in Gaza, and ask the afflicted people in the shelters. Ask the families of the martyrs. These are stupid polls. Doesn’t the timing of these polls raise a million questions in our minds?

TML: How do you assess the Hamas movement’s decision to launch an attack on Israel on October 7?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: This is not the time for evaluation; it is the time to cease the aggression. We will not engage in debates, evaluations, accounts, or internal reviews before stopping the Israeli aggression. Currently, no voice is more imperative than that calling for an end to this massacre and the aggression against the Palestinian people. Internal assessments can wait. Now we face a common enemy aiming to target and eradicate us all. It does not target the Hamas movement—this is a lie. The real target is the Palestinian people, and therefore our focus and efforts are entirely on this priority. Certain matters must be deferred, despite their necessity. Now is not the time to address them. Each issue will be addressed once the aggression is stopped and the Palestinian people are established in their land.

TML: Despite the tragedies and casualties resulting from this attack, it has forcefully brought the Palestinian issue back to the forefront. Now, the United States, Europe, and the international community are actively discussing a two-state solution. What is your perspective on this?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: The Palestinian struggle and revolution did not begin on October 7. The Palestinian revolution spans generations. Without the cumulative efforts since the revolutions of 1922, 1929, 1936, 1948, 1965, 1982, 1987, and 2000, along with a long history of Palestinian struggles and sacrifices, our current position would not have been achieved. All that occurs is a response to the ongoing occupation.

TML: Is there ongoing communication between Ramallah and Gaza, or discussions with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders, aimed at unifying Palestinian ranks? Are Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah or Fatah engaging with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders to formulate a unified policy to end the conflict?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: Let me state clearly and directly that there has been no contact or communication with either Hamas or Islamic Jihad since the aggression began. This is not due to our refusal; rather, it’s because of the ongoing situation. As mentioned, our current sole focus is on halting the aggression. The body with legal jurisdiction and national responsibility, as the only legitimate representative, doesn’t need permission to speak on behalf of its people. The spokesman for the Palestinian people, both in the past and going forward, is the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Hamas is not the sole decision-maker for the Palestinian people. The representative of the Palestinian people is the Palestine Liberation Organization, led by President Abu Mazen [Abbas].

TML: What are Israel’s objectives in the war on Gaza?

Mahmoud al-Habbash: Israel is engaging in a comprehensive war, aiming at the annihilation and obliteration of the Palestinian cause. Netanyahu personally does not believe in political solutions with the Palestinians. He advocates for maintaining the occupation of the Palestinians, breaking their will, undermining their dignity, and violating their sacred and holy sites. This is what Netanyahu believes.