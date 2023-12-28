IDF attacks Hezbollah deep in Lebanon after drone, rocket barrages

Israeli fighter jets, tanks, and artillery forces struck several Hezbollah terror compounds and infrastructure across southern Lebanon on Thursday in response to a day of heavy rocket and bronze barrages in the North, the IDF said.

Rocket sirens sounded from the Krayot region near Haifa to the Golan Heights on Thursday.

Earlier, Israel shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle that had crossed into its territory from Lebanon on Thursday, the military said.

A Hezbollah military complex was targeted during the strikes. Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, December 25, 2023 (credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

IDF strikes source of Lebanese rocket fire

In addition, the IDF struck a terrorist cell that attempted to fire anti-tank missiles at Israeli territory.

Israeli forces attacked another cell that fired rockets at northern Israel earlier on Thursday.

This is a developing story.