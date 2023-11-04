Hezbollah uses new weapon on Israel, IDF hits back in Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah traded blows on Saturday, with the IDF hitting terrorist positions and a rocket depot as Hezbollah introduced a powerful new missile, according to the Israeli military and media sources.
The IDF struck Hezbollah terror cells along with a Hezbollah observation post in Lebanon, the IDF said. The Israeli military added that the strikes were in response to Hezbollah's recent attempt to fire from Lebanon into Israel.
An accompanying video appears to show the IDF strike.
On Saturday afternoon, IDF fighter jets targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanese territory. The strikes were further responses to Hezbollah's rocket fire aimed at Israel.
The airstrikes were conducted in tandem with tank and artillery fire, the IDF said.
Among the targeted infrastructure were Hezbollah rocket depots, military compounds, and other facilities being used by the terror organization.
Hezbollah uses new missile
Reuters reported that a source familiar with Hezbollah's attacks on Israel noted that the terrorist group had used a powerful missile that hadn't been used previously in its latest attack.
The source claimed that the missile had hit an Israeli position across the border, opposite the southern Lebanese villages of Ayta ash Shab and Rmaych.
It is unclear what was struck by the missile and what damage has been caused.