Hezbollah uses new weapon on Israel, IDF hits back in Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah traded blows on Saturday, with the IDF hitting terrorist positions and a rocket depot as Hezbollah introduced a powerful new missile, according to the Israeli military and media sources.

The IDF struck Hezbollah terror cells along with a Hezbollah observation post in Lebanon, the IDF said. The Israeli military added that the strikes were in response to Hezbollah's recent attempt to fire from Lebanon into Israel.

An accompanying video appears to show the IDF strike.

On Saturday afternoon, IDF fighter jets targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanese territory. The strikes were further responses to Hezbollah's rocket fire aimed at Israel.

The airstrikes were conducted in tandem with tank and artillery fire, the IDF said.