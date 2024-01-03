US: We have no reason to believe Israel assassinated Arouri

The United States does not have any reason to believe that Israel assassinated Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington on Wednesday, as he also clarified that his country had nothing to do with the killing.

“The US was not involved in any way and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous,” Miller said. “We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion,” he stressed.

“We have no information to suggest that they were,” Miller said, adding that US and Israeli officials speak multiple times a day.

He spoke after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah blamed Israel for killing Arouri in a drone attack. Miller clarified that the United States had received no information about a potential strike before the killing.

The assassination comes amid a continued push by the US, France, and others in the international community to prevent an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a screen during a ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. attack, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon January 3, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

US: Escalation is in no one's interest

The US has sent messages to allies and even those with whom it does not have direct relations “that it is in no one’s interest, not in the interest of any country in the region and the world, to see this conflict escalate any further then it already is,” Miller said.

The US has taken “deterrent steps and diplomatic steps” to deliver that message, Miller stated. “It is not in Hezbollah’s interest, just as it is not in Israel’s interest to escalate this conflict in any way.” Advertisement

As part of its efforts to contain the conflict on Israel’s northern border, US special envoy Amos Hochstein, is expected to visit Israel, possibly as early as Thursday.

Hezbollah and Hamas, however, have pointed to Israel for the assassination, a belief that could complicate efforts by Egypt and Qatar to mediate a hostage deal.

On Wednesday, Israel's Mossad chief David Barnea said he was committed to "settling the score" with Hamas, adding: "Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part, directly or indirectly, in the October 7 massacre, his blood is forfeit."

Arouri's killing, said Ashraf Abouelhoul, managing editor of Egypt's Al-Ahram daily and an expert in Palestinian affairs, "may push Hamas to harden its stance so it doesn’t look as if it is bowing under pressures or threats of more assassination.”

On Tuesday the Al-Arabiya news organization reported that Hamas had broken off talks in response to the assassination.

An Israeli official told reporters on Wednesday, that as long as Qatar has not announced that talks over the release of hostages held in Gaza have broken off, then optimism is possible.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, even though it has sworn that all Hamas leaders are “dead men” and that it plans to assassinate them.

Miller in Washington said that the US “will continue to engage in quiet conversations behind closed doors to try and achieve the release of hostages.”

He noted that "Hamas knows the terms that are on the table."

Hamas and other armed terrorists seized some 250 hostages during the October 7 attack against Israel, of which 110 have been released and another 11, whose bodies have been returned to Israel. It’s estimated that some 129 hostages are remaining in Gaza, including six who hold American citizenship.

Reuters contributed to this report