The IDF spokesman in Arabic responded on Friday evening to a speech given by the Secretary-General of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, hours earlier, during which the Lebanese leader bragged about the damage he claimed had been caused to Israel, according to a report from Maariv.

"Nasrallah understands very well that he has no legitimacy in Lebanon for the war he dragged Lebanese civilians into for the past three months without a break," he wrote.

"There is no need to have a doctorate in statistics to follow the inflated numbers he is trying to sell from his refuge to the Lebanese people," he continued. "In an attempt to convince them of the legitimacy of his continued actions to destroy Lebanon to support the Hamas-ISIS organization, which kills children and rapes women."

He also mentioned the damage caused in Lebanon due to IDF retaliation during the past few months: "He likes to talk a lot about Israel, without mentioning the damage caused to Lebanon as a result of his adventures, or acknowledging its collapsing economy. It's like a garden to empty South Lebanon with many people and their friends who were buried one after another in a war that has nothing to do with Lebanon."

Nasrallah cannot accept Saleh al-Arouri's death

Nasrallah previously warned his movement "cannot accept" the alleged Israeli assassination of deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, noting that "with certainty that this will not go without a response or punishment," he said, not me. Men carry a portrait of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during the funeral of Hezbollah member Abbas Raad, senior Hezbollah figure and member of parliament Mohammad Raad's son, November 23, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)

The Hezbollah leader also said that this, the cities, and the figures will become exposed," added Nasrallah. "The magnitude of the harm resulting from remaining silent about this violation is greater than any risks that may come from responding. So the decision is up to the field."

Nasrallah also said that Hezbollah began firing rockets because they wanted to split the IDF's attention.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.