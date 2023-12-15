IDF: One in five Hezbollah rockets fired at Israel land in Lebanon

Of the hundreds of rockets and missiles fired into Israel’s north by Iran’s Lebanese terror proxy, Hezbollah, one in five fell short and struck inside Lebanese territory, the IDF spokesperson’s unit said on Thursday.

According to the IDF, from one barrage of rockets fired by Hezbollah this week, eight rockets landed inside Lebanon.

An IDF infographic depicting these recent failed launches shows the impact points of the rockets, which landed shy of Israel’s northern border, after being fired from a cluster of origin points deeper within Lebanon.

The IDF spokesperson’s unit continued, claiming that Hezbollah’s continued activities of operating UAVs and firing missiles at Israel is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"Hezbollah puts both Israeli and Lebanese civilians in harm's way"

“Rockets aim to harm and kill—putting both Israeli and Lebanese civilians at risk,” the IDF wrote in a Thursday post to X, formerly Twitter. “The IDF will continue to defend Israel's northern border from any threat.” HEZBOLLAH LEADER Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah smiles smugly from a poster in Marwahin, southern Lebanon. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

1 in 5 Hezbollah rockets fired toward Israel falls within Lebanon. Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets and missiles towards Israel since October 7. Rockets aim to harm and kill—putting both Israeli and Lebanese civilians at risk. The IDF will continue to defend Israel's… pic.twitter.com/xbOP8yWL3k — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 14, 2023

Advertisement

Hezbollah has consistently fired rockets into Israel since the start of the war.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese terrorist group took credit for a volley of rockets fired at the northern Israeli community of Rosh Hanikra. Later that day, another four rockets landed in open areas near the city of Kiryat Shmona.

Projectiles were also reportedly fired at Nir's Cliff in northern Israel.

Concurrently, however, on Wednesday, KAN News reported that Israel was close to reaching a "diplomatic solution" to move Hezbollah away from the northern Israeli border.