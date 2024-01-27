Yemen's Houthis claim 10 attacks on Israel, 20 on ships in four months

The Iranian-backed Houthis claim they have targeted Israel ten times since early October, and they have targeted 20 ships in the Red Sea, the militant organization's media channel Al-Masirah reported on Saturday.

This came hours after the Houthis attacked the M/V Marlin Luanda ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile. They also targeted the USS Carney - a US naval warship - which intercepted the attack. US Central Command also said they struck an anti-ship missile that the Houthis were preparing to launch.

The new data from the Houthis, in which they brag about all their attacks, illustrate the group is not deterred. The Houthis also claim they have launched new attacks on US and UK ships. They call this “direct engagement” and suggest they are escalating attacks.

The US and UK have carried out multiple airstrikes on the Houthis over the last month to try to stop their attacks on shipping. An attack on Friday caused a fire on a ship which also illustrates how dangerous the Houthis have become.

The new data from the Houthis include claims they targeted Eilat, which they call “Umm Rashrash” ten times. They claim these attacks began on October 31 and continued through December 26. For instance, on December 26, they claim, “Umm al-Rashrash was destroyed with drones, in a double operation by the Yemeni armed forces, during which they were able to destroy Umm al-Rashrash in the Israeli entity with drones and targeting the ship (MSC United) with a naval missile in support of the Palestinian people,” the Houthis claim. There is no evidence of the level of destruction and “successes” that they claim. People walk down a ladder after they toured the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen's Houthis last month, off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen December 5, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

After the attacks on Israel, some of which were intercepted by US warships and others of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, the Houthis claim that they began to shift their target to commercial ships. They also note that the US announced Prosperity Guardian, a task force designed to protect ships in the Red Sea.

Shifting shipping methods around Africa

The Houthi attacks have resulted in many companies shifting their shipping methods around the Horn of Africa rather than risk the Red Sea.

“From November 19, 2023, until January 27, 2024, the Yemeni armed forces carried out 16 naval operations, targeting 20 ships, including three ships owned by the Israeli entity, 6 American ships that included a warship, a British oil ship, and 10 ships that were heading to the occupied Palestinian ports," the Houthis claim. "In addition, several ships changed their course in response to warnings and calls from the Yemeni Navy.”

The latest claims illustrate that the Iranian-backed group is not deterred, has increased its attacks, and continues to escalate attacks on shipping. The Houthis also clearly indicate they have shifted their attacks from focusing on Israel and what they claim are Israel-linked ships to targeting the US Navy and other ships.