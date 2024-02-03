Israeli fighter jets struck several targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday, destroying Hezbollah infrastructure, the IDF spokesperson's unit said.

Among the Hezbollah infrastructure targeted by the IDF were military headquarters and outposts.

During the operation, the IDF struck two military outposts near the towns of Marwahin and Ayta ash Shab, as well as a military headquarters in the area of Yaroun, the Israeli military reported.

On the same day three missile launches were detected coming from Lebanon falling in open areas near Bar'am and Zar’it, no casualties were reported. Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Wissam Tawil, a commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces in Lebanon, January 9, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Intermittent northern skirmishes

Intermittent skirmishes in the north have led to the evacuation of over 80,000 residents of the North since October 7, with over 80 houses taking direct hits from Hezbollah missiles.

An internal Justice Ministry memo leaked on Thursday recommended increased preparations in the north for worsening conditions, including possible blackouts.