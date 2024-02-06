Can US airpower stop the threats in Yemen, Iraq and Syria?

The US carried out airstrikes on two Houthi drone boats on February 5, according to US Central Command. The statement said that the US had targeted “two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV).” This is the latest in numerous US strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. The Houthis continue to threaten shipping in the Red Sea and off the coast of Yemen. They also have targeted Israel with missiles and drones. The Houthis use drones and missiles to target ships.

NBC News is the only news crew on the USS Eisenhower, the main carrier involved in the strikes. They wrote on February 4, “One by one, more than two dozen aircraft—Navy F/A-18 fighter jets, E/A18 Growler radar jammers, E2 Hawkeye reconnaissance planes as well helicopters and tankers—roared off the deck of this aircraft carrier Saturday night to conduct joint US-British attacks on Iranian-backed Houthis. U.S. officials declined to comment on the effectiveness of Saturday’s strikes in Yemen. On Friday, the carrier’s F/A-18 aircraft intercepted multiple drones that Houthi forces were preparing to launch, military officers told NBC News.”

Their report also notes that the carrier is a “vast, 1,000-foot, 100,000-ton Nimitz-class carrier, has a crew of roughly 5,000 and is like a city on the sea.” But this is also a “vexing” mission for US pilots, NBC reported. This is the challenge. The US is trying to stop Houthi attacks. This could mean using strikes on leadership or other ways to deter the group through a disproportionate response. Or it could involve trying to strike and pre-empt the attacks by hitting missiles and drones and the launchers. So far the US has preferred the second approach. What this means is gambling that the Houthis don’t have an inexhaustible amount of missiles and drones. It also means letting the Houthis choose the time and place to attack and hoping US pilots are within range at that time and place.

Key questions will remain if this conflict continues. Can the Houthis replace and rebuild their anti-ship missiles? Will the Houthis be deterred? It appears the Iranians are the ones behind the Houthi attacks, which means the real issue is whether Iran wants the threats to the Red Sea to continue. It’s important to acknowledge how unprecedented the current situation is. In the past, when Israel and Hamas fought conflicts, the conflicts did not usually expand beyond Gaza. Sometimes there were some tensions in the West Bank. However, Iran has brought miliitas to the borders of Israel and has operationalized them to attack Israel from the north with Hezbollah and also to try to close off the Red Sea to shipping and also to carry out 160 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria. Iran also got the militias to attack US forces in Jordan, killing three people. A fighter jet is launched from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during a strike against what the U.S. military describe as Houthi military targets in Yemen, February 3, 2024 (credit: US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Therefore this is a regional Iranian war in which Iran is trying to take over the region. Iran is seeking to close the Red Sea to commercial ships but not ships linked to its friends in Moscow and Beijing. As such, this is part of the wider anti-western, anti-Israel, and anti-US strategy of Iran. Can the floating “city” of the Eisenhower off the coast stop the attacks? This is a key question. The NBC reports leave many questions.

Meanwhile, the US is also operating against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria. The US carried out attacks on 85 sites on February 2 in response to the murder of three Americans in Jordan on January 27. It doesn't appear those strikes hit significant targets, meaning that the groups still have a plethora of missiles and drones to continue their threats. They have already continued to target US forces in Syria. The US also appears to be hampered in its strikes in Iraq and Syria by the fact that some countries don't want to participate in the strikes. That means Jordan, which was attacked on January 27, has assured Iraq it was not involved in the retaliation.

Many countries in the region appear to be hedging their bets on this. US key partners in the Gulf, for instance, have been concerned about US policies for years. The US pressured Saudi Arabia to end its role in Yemen fighting the Houthis. Saudi and Iran reconciled in a China-backed deal last year. Now the Saudis wonder why the US pressured them to stop their war, only for the US to now do airstrikes in Yemen.

These complex factors add a lot of uncertainty to whether the US can accomplish its goals in Yemen, Iraq and Syria. Will the strikes stop the attacks by the Iranian-backed forces or merely reduce some capabilities? There will be lessons to learn, and it appears the ball is in Iran’s court for now.