Kataib Hezbollah to consider ending suspension of attacks on US targets - report

Kataib Hezbollah has begun to reconsider its agreement with the Iraqi government regarding the suspension of its attacks against the United States, a senior official of the organization told Al-Akhbar newspaper on Saturday.

After Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani visited the US, Kataib Hezbollah officials in the country met to discuss the move. Those who were present at the discussion agreed that action should be taken against the US again and later informed Al Sudani's advisors about this.

There is a chance that military operations against the United States will return, and there are new plans that the Iraqi branch of Hezbollah will implement.

A few days ago, the US-designated terrorist organization received information that Israel allegedly intends to attack Iraqi sites. Following this, officials were instructed to exercise caution, especially in places near Syria, Jordan, and the Kurdistan region, Maariv reported, citing Al-Akhbar.

Recent attacks

However, one of the more recent attacks against the US by Kataib Hezbollah was late last month when they took responsibility for launching five rockets at a US landing strip near the oil town of Rumeilan in northeast Syria. Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim men from the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah wave the party's flags as they walk along a street painted in the colours of the Israeli flag during a parade marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of Ramadan, in Baghdad. July 25, 2014 (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Last February, a drone strike in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad killed a commander of the Iranian-backed organization, to which the military stated was a "response to the attacks on US service members."