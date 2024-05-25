Jerusalem Post
Two Hezbollah members killed in strike in central Syria - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Two members of the Hezbollah terrorist organization were killed in a strike in central Syria, according to a Saturday KAN report.

Reports in Syria state that the strike is allegedly attributed to Israel.

Around the same time, strikes were reported in the villages of Markaba and Yaroun in southern Lebanon, Ynet reported, citing the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen new channel.

Ynet also cited another Hezbollah-affiliated television station, Al-Manar, which reported a strike on a house in Al-Adisa near a UNIFIL post.

This is a developing story.

