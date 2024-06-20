Pit stop: Israel’s ban on dates causes diplomatic snag with UAE

A diplomatic crisis has erupted between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over a shipment of dates with pits. N12 Diplomatic Correspondent Yaron Avraham reports that the Israeli Agriculture Ministry recently banned the import of a 100-kilogram shipment of dates with pits from the UAE, insisting that only pitted dates are allowed. This move has angered the Emiratis, who have been importing dates for their embassy since the Abraham Accords.

From the first day after the Abraham Accords, the UAE has been sending dates to Israel each month for use at the embassy and the ambassador’s residence, not for commercial purposes. The dates serve as a staple in Emirati hospitality at meetings and events. "It’s their most basic hospitality item in every meeting, in every hosting," Avraham noted in the N12 report.

In recent weeks, the Israeli Agriculture Ministry decided to ban these data imports and return a specific shipment of 100 kilograms of dates, not allowing its entry into Israel. This decision has sparked significant outrage in the UAE, with officials contacting the Israeli Foreign Ministry to resolve the issue. However, the Agriculture Ministry remained firm, emphasizing that dates with pits pose a potential agricultural risk and can only be imported with the appropriate approvals.

In a letter sent by the Director-General of the Agriculture Ministry to the Emirati ambassador, Mohamed Al Khaja, he wrote, "Dates with pits cannot be imported to Israel, whereas pitted dates can be imported with appropriate approval." The Director-General also acknowledged that dates with pits had been imported and asked to avoid this.

The UAE Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed confusion and dismay, describing the ban as a deviation from diplomatic norms. "We do not understand what lies behind this insult against the UAE embassy and the deviation from diplomatic norms," said a source at the Emirati Ministry to N12. UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja speaks during the opening ceremony of the Emirati embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Despite these tensions, the UAE has made significant efforts over the past eight months to maintain strong relations with Israel. It is expected to play a role in the reconstruction of Gaza following the recent conflict. Avraham noted, "It seems someone in Israel thinks it’s logical to jeopardize these relations over date pits. If it weren't sad, it might also be funny."

Abraham Accords

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, relations between Israel and the UAE have increased. Bilateral trade reached approximately $1.2 billion within the first year, and both countries have collaborated on projects ranging from technology to water security. Recent efforts include a landmark agreement to finance a solar plant in Jordan, which will generate electricity for Israel and provide Jordan with desalinated water, showcasing the potential for regional cooperation and global significance.

However, the relationship has faced challenges, such as political disagreements and regional dynamics, including UAE's stance on Israeli settlements and comments from Israeli officials. Despite these hurdles, economic and strategic ties continue to grow, with both nations aiming to expand their partnership across various sectors, including defense, technology, and energy.