Strengthening the front against Israel: Syria flirts with new Turkey ties - analysis

There is increased talk of a rapprochement between Turkey and Syria, which could have ramifications for the wider region.

Turkey and Syria could hold meetings, which were broken down by Iraq, to achieve reconciliation. Ankara has backed Syrian rebels in the past during the Syrian civil war, and Turkey illegally occupies parts of northern Syria.

The Syrian regime wants Ankara to return to the status quo of 2011, before the Syrian revolution and civil war.

According to a report at the pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen media, the “Syrian Foreign Ministry defines its position on the circulating statements regarding the return of Syrian-Turkish relations, stressing that the basis upon which any attempt in this regard must be built is the return of the situation that prevailed before 2011.”

Syria is pushing a harder line here because it is backed by Russia, and Iran, and Damascus knows that Ankara is also growing closer to Russia and Iran.

Strengthening the anti-Israel front

At a recent NATO meeting, Turkey slammed the West and bashed Israel. Ankara has often been at cross purposes with the West over a variety of issues, from Turkey's threats against Greece to Ankara's pro-Hamas sentiments. The Syrian regime, Iran and Russia all back Hamas. Therefore, if Ankara grows closer to Syria, it will cement a stronger alliance of countries that are hostile to the West and Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz slammed Turkey’s president on July 12 after Turkey bashed Israel at a NATO meeting in the US.

“[Recep Tayyip] Erdogan declares at the NATO summit that he will not allow NATO to cooperate with Israel. First of all, Erdogan, you decide nothing. Furthermore, a country like Turkey, which supports the murderers and rapists of Hamas and the Iranian axis of evil, should not be a member of NATO,” Katz wrote on X, the social media site.

This Israel-Turkey clash comes as Ankara drifts closer to Damascus, Iran, and Russia.

“The return of normal relations with Turkey must be built on clear foundations,” Syria’s foreign minister said. The Syrian Foreign Ministry indicated in a statement that as Ankara and Damascus grow potentially closer, their ties are “based on the firm conviction that the interests of countries are built on sound relations between them, and not on conflict or hostility.” Syria said it looks on Ankara’s initiative with positive views.

Al-Mayadeen noted that the Syrian “Foreign Ministry stressed the necessity of "building any initiative in this regard on clear foundations, to ensure achieving the desired results, represented by the return of relations between the two countries to their normal state, and at the forefront of those foundations is the withdrawal of forces present illegally from Syrian territory, and combating terrorist groups, which threaten not only Syria's security but Turkey's security as well."

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in early July that an initial agreement had been reached with Syria and Turkey regarding holding a meeting between officials from the two countries in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. Turkey says it is prepared to meet with Syria’s president and “begin restoring relations between the two countries.” Ankara has sent its foreign minister to prepare the next steps.