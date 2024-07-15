Syria’s regime holds symbolic legislative ‘elections’ - analysis

The Syrian regime is holding elections for parliament this week. The system in Syria, like other authoritarian regimes in the region, is a form of elections that are neither free nor fair. However, they have influence because it enable the regime to claim victory and also to use the parliament then to rubber stamp different agendas.

The elections are worth watching for what they may tell us regarding the regime’s attempts to return to regions in Syria illegally occupied by Turkey. Also, there are regions controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Syria, which is backed by the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

According to reports in Arab News, the elections will likely pave the way for the parliament to “extend the term of President Bashar Assad.”

Despite the civil war since 2011, the Syrian regime has held four elections. In this election, 1,516 government-approved candidates will compete for 250 seats in the parliament. It is not clear how seats are apportioned in relation to the areas of Syria occupied by Turkey or the SDF.

The regime has not even said how many eligible voters can vote. This is because it might reveal the fact that a large amount of the Syrian population lives abroad in exile, having been driven from the country since 2011. Syrians abroad cannot vote, the Arab News report said. Members of the Kurdish internal security forces (Asayish) patrol a street in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria February 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman)

“Some 8,151 polling stations were set up in 15 voting districts in government-held areas.

In the Druze-majority southern province of Sweida, where anti-government protests have been taking place regularly for nearly a year, many called for a boycott of the polls. Videos posted online showed protesters seizing ballot boxes off a truck to stop them from arriving at polling stations,” the report added.

Al-Ain News in the UAE also reported on the elections. The parliament's seats are divided into 127 reserves for “workers and peasants,” terminology that dates from the Ba’ath party's roots as an Arab socialist party decades ago when such terms were more common in the global south and Soviet states.

Candidates in Syria must be at least 25 years old and have been citizens for ten years. Elections are held every four years. The ruling Ba’ath party currently has 166 seats in the parliament, and it has 17 additional seats from affiliated party lists.

Reports suggested some changes in the ruling party, including the removal of some incumbent candidates. It appears the Ba’ath will achieve similar rigged results as in the past, receiving around 169 seats.

Symbolic legitimacy

The goal of the elections is to give the regime legitimacy. The results are not in doubt. However, the issues facing the Druze in Suweida are important and it is also important to see how the regime will handle voting in eastern Syrian areas such as Qamishli.

These are areas where the SDF controls most of the area, but the regime continues to have control inside cities such as Qamishli. In 2019, when Turkey invaded an area near Serekaniya, the regime agreed to return to areas near the Turkish borders.

These areas are often populated by Kurds. The Syrian regime will want to return to areas occupied by Turkey and also areas controlled by the SDF in the next four years. It is worth watching if candidates from these areas, particularly Kurds from areas such as Afrin or Hasakeh, are included in the lists that are approved for the mostly rigged elections.

If the regime wants to do outreach, it would do well to include minority groups. In the past the regime suppressed Kurdish rights, however after 2011 when the regime wanted Kurdish support, it sought to make some changes.