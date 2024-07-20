'Occupied with other companions': Dubai princess dumps husband in rare public statement

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, announced her Islamic divorce over Instagram on Wednesday; claiming that her former-husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum was “occupied with other companions.”

In the post, the 30-year-old princess employed the use of the triple talaq, an Islamic method of divorce traditionally used only by men. The tradition allows men to divorce their wives by reciting three times “talaq” - the Arabic word for divorce.

"As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You,” Mahra wrote. "Take care. Your ex-wife."

Divorce under Islamic law

"Under sharia law, for a Muslim wife to get a divorce she must file a divorce case, in which the court will first ask her to attend mediation sessions," Hesham El Rafei, a UAE-based legal expert, told the Telegraph. "If unsuccessful the case will go to the judge, and the wife will need to prove a fault, 'the blame game'."

According to the BBC, the marriage lasted only a year, as the former couple were married in April of 2023. They welcomed a child only two months ago.

Some have theorized that the princess’s social media was hacked, as the royal family is not permitted to make such public statements, according to the Telegraph.