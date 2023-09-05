The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Muslims in mixed Israeli cities see higher divorce rates

The Islamic courts of Israel, commonly referred to as Sharia courts, have considerable jurisdiction over family affairs, more so than their religious court counterparts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 00:46
MUSLIMS, JEWS and Israeli security forces are present on the Temple Mount this week during Passover and Ramadan.
The annual activity report from the Sharia Courts Administration, released on Monday, drew attention to a significant trend: mixed (Jewish -Arab) cities such as Jaffa, Acre, and Haifa have witnessed higher divorce percentages relative to marriages as compared to other cities in Israel, through Sharia (Muslim) courts.

Specifically, Jaffa is at the forefront with a 51% divorce rate, followed closely by Acre at 39%, and Haifa at 38%. This paints a contrasting picture to the overall national data in Muslim communities, where divorce cases made up 29% of all marriage-related cases in 2022.

The Islamic courts of Israel, commonly referred to as Sharia courts, have considerable jurisdiction over family affairs, more so than their religious court counterparts. They operate under the guidance of their distinct religious establishments. The judges in these courts, known as qadis, are elected directly by the Knesset.

How the Sharia court system gained power in Israel

This arrangement has historical roots, originating from an agreement with the British Mandatory Authorities before Israel's establishment in 1948. Presently, the Sharia court system in Israel is composed of nine regional courts, alongside the Sharia Court of Appeals.

Delving into the specifics of the report, over 36,000 cases were opened in 2022 across the Sharia Courts in cities such as Sakhnin, Nazareth, Acre, Haifa, Baka al-Gharbiyye, Taiba, Jaffa, Jerusalem, Be'er Sheva, as well as the Appeals Court. Out of these, 41% (10,800 cases) related to marriages and 12% (4,268 cases) were about divorces. Interestingly, March saw a peak in cases, coinciding with the beginning of the Arab community's wedding season.

In terms of other family-related disputes, alimony cases formed 16.5% of the total, while child custody cases constituted 8%. The Sharia Court in Jerusalem stood out in the report, registering approximately 4,000 marriage applications and handling 27% of all cases, establishing itself as a central judicial entity in the national Sharia Court system.

Another noteworthy insight from the report is the case resolution trend. The resolution rate for 2022 stood at 73%, marking an improvement from 72% in 2021 and 70% in 2020. Of these, a commendable 76% were concluded within six months of initiation, and over 90% were settled within a year.

On the legislative front, December 2022 marked the introduction of the Family Disputes Litigation Settlement Law. This law underscores the role of mediation before diving into formal litigation.



