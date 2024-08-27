Israeli reservists doxxed, harassed abroad - interview

A new online phenomenon is being amplified lately, of anti-Israel accounts who search the web for former Israeli soldiers and expose their location, based on their own pictures and stories uploaded to social media.

The accounts focus primarily on former soldiers who uploaded public pictures in uniform from their service, especially those who served in the Gaza Strip, exposing their whereabouts and sharing their media, perhaps hoping that anti-Israel activists would find and engage with them.

One such post featured four pictures of a former Israeli soldier and read, “After XXXXX from the Givati Brigade in the Israeli occupation army completed his participation in the genocide in Gaza, where he posted photos of sniping Palestinian civilians and photos of himself wearing women's lingerie, he traveled to Europe, which opens its doors to murderers and war criminals. He is now enjoying his vacation on the Spanish island of Ibiza. We hope that he and others like him will be legally prosecuted.”

Another one also uploaded pictures from the social media accounts of a former IDF soldier, adding, XXXXX, an IOF soldier participating in the genocide, uploaded a photo of himself inside the Palestinian homes they occupied. He shared a photo of himself molesting a mannequin and fiddling with her underwear. He arrived in Rome an hour ago to spend her vacation in Europe!”

A third example read, “XXXXX, a soldier in the Israeli occupation army, participated in the genocide and posted photos of himself inside the homes of Palestinians that they occupied. He also shared photos of himself harassing a mannequin and messing with lingerie! He arrived in Rome an hour ago to spend his vacation in Europe!” Four hours later, the original poster uploaded another photo, supposedly by the same soldier, showing a Berlin street with a location tag, adding “Update: He is now in Germany.” The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter, is seen covering the old logo in this illustration taken, July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

According to X’s policy, “Sharing someone’s private information online without their permission, sometimes called ‘doxxing,’ is a breach of their privacy and can pose serious safety and security risks for those affected.” The platform also deems sharing private information without permission, including physical location information, as impermissible conduct, and indeed a handful of such posts was taken off by X. Owner Elon Musk also addressed the issue of doxxing, tweeting in December 2022: “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”

However, on the other hand, Musk also continued: “Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok [sic.].” Likewise, the same policy quoted above also states ambiguously that “sharing information that is publicly available elsewhere, in a non-abusive manner” is allowed, which may aid doxxers in circumventing the deletion of posts.

Tips from a pro

Ella Kenan, founder of BrightMind initiative for pro-Israel influence on social media and a popular travel blogger who identified these nefarious accounts, has already received several aid requests from former soldiers who have been doxxed by these accounts.

Addressing this phenomenon, Kenan commented, “Soldiers upload photos of themselves from Gaza. It’s not illegal or anything, it’s just their very presence in Gaza to completely open accounts on the networks, and then they upload an exact location in real time during their vacations abroad. Anti-Israel actors living in Europe and North America are actively searching for them and trying to find out where they are, and there is a real concern for their safety.

“Regardless of the legal aspects, it is important to develop what I call ‘online literacy,’ be attentive and aware to this battle arena that exists in the virtual world and online in the networks. They are actively looking for the Israelis, actively searching for our soldiers in order to harm them. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“Some of these accounts also spread complete lies,” continued Kenan. “For instance, an anti-Israel account took a picture of a soldier and spread fake rumors as if he had killed an elderly man. This was done by an account page with 500 thousand followers. Luckily with focused action we managed to have it deleted, but the picture had managed to go viral before that.”

Many former soldiers reach out to Kenan to ask for her help. “I try to calm them down and tell them that I will try to mobilize our volunteers to remove the content, assuming that it does violates codes of conduct, such as cases of intentional harassment or invasion of privacy.”

“It is highly important to lock your accounts. Don't upload content in real time, only after a few days later when you're already in another place. Also, don’t make your specific plans too public. Don't upload pictures from combat scenes (even if you think for some reason that it might ‘impress the girls’) and not write anything that could be interpreted in a way that would endanger you. Digital discipline is also a discipline that must be observed in battle,” she concluded.

Kenan can be reached on EllaKenan.Brightmind on instagram; EllaTravelsLove on X. BrightMind’s volunteer group on telegram can be found here: https://t.me/+RlLT5HJVxTs1MjU0.