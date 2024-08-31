US CENTCOM says it conducted raid in Iraq, 15 Islamic State operatives dead

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday its forces conducted a partnered raid with the Iraqi Security Forces in western Iraq in the early hours of Aug. 29, resulting in the deaths of 15 Islamic State (ISIS) operatives.

"The ISIS element was armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive "suicide" belts," CENTCOM said. It also added that there were no indication of civilian casualties in the raid.

Seven American troops were wounded in the joint raid, the Associated Press reported later citing the US military.

Five were wounded in the operation while two others were hurt in falls, a US military official told the AP. "All personnel are in stable condition," the official said.

The US Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the injury toll. An Iraqi Army helicopter flies during the ''Solid Will'' military operation against Islamic State militants in the desert of Anbar, Iraq April 23, 2022. (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Attacks on US personnel in Iraq

At least five US personnel were wounded in an attack earlier this month against a military base in Iraq.

Later, Iraq's foreign ministry said that an announcement on an end date for the US-led coalition's mission had been postponed due to the "latest developments," without identifying the developments.

Reuters reported in March that talks between the US and Iraq on ending the US-led military coalition in the country may not be concluded until after US presidential elections in November.

A rare ally of both the US and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 US troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces.